Gift a life-changing ‘first’ with Cadbury — nominate someone special now
The ‘Generous First’ campaign is your chance to win an unforgettable experience for someone deserving and enjoy it alongside them
Remember the thrill of your first concert? The joy that comes with your first birthday cake? What about the awe of seeing the ocean for the first time or your favourite sporting team out on the field? These ‘firsts’ are more than short-lived moments; they shape our memories and wellbeing.
Yet, a new Cadbury Dairy Milk online survey* of 52,000 participants reveals that 52% of the audience surveyed cannot remember the last time they experienced something for the first time. This finding, along with 94% of respondents yearning to experience something new again, highlights a national “experience slump”.
As a brand deeply rooted in generosity, Cadbury has launched its Generous First campaign. This exciting competition calls on South Africans to nominate someone they believe deserves to win an unforgettable first-time experience — and stand a chance to enjoy it alongside them.
“Cadbury has always believed in the power of generosity to bring people closer. The Generous First campaign is our commitment to embodying the spirit of ubuntu (‘I am because we are’), facilitating moments of connection,” says Nomawethu Ngadlela, chocolate category lead at Mondelēz SA, the owner of Cadbury.
“Through this campaign, we want South Africans to create ‘ripples of happiness’ by sharing novel experiences that many might not otherwise have access to. It’s about reminding ourselves of the richness of shared moments and collective upliftment.”
The psychological power of ‘firsts’
The importance of these “first” experiences extend beyond simple enjoyment. Sanam Naran, founder of Conscious Psychologist, highlights the profound psychological impact: “From a biological perspective, positive first-time experiences trigger the release of serotonin and dopamine — our ‘feel-good’ hormones. This not only boosts our mood but can help reduce stress and anxiety.
“These novel moments are also crucial for memory formation. They stand out and become anchors we recall vividly, often linked to strong positive emotions,” she says. “The finding that over half of those surveyed can’t recall their last first is concerning. It reflects the significant stressors many people face daily — from economic pressures to societal challenges — leaving little room to focus on personal growth and joy.”
Breaking the routine and building connections
Despite these challenges, the Cadbury survey reveals an overwhelming spirit of generosity inherent in South Africans. A remarkable 83% of participants expressed a desire to gift a first-time experience to someone they love, and a significant 65% would extend this generosity to a stranger.
Naran sees this as a testament to the nation’s deep-rooted desire for connection. “This willingness to give speaks volumes about our inherent desire for connection and the enduring spirit of ubuntu. Gifting an experience provides a sense of purpose and the feeling of contributing to something bigger. For the receiver, it’s a powerful affirmation of being seen, cared for, and valued.”
She adds that sharing new experiences, whether facilitating one for a loved one or a stranger, strengthens social bonds. It also fosters empathy and combats the isolation that can negatively impact mental wellbeing — something incredibly vital in SA.
Naran encourages South Africans feeling stuck in a routine or those who can’t recall their last “first” to start small. “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but the key is to start somewhere and be conscious about cultivating these moments. It doesn’t have to be grand — it could be taking an hour for yourself, trying a new walking route, or consciously deciding to gift a first-time experience to someone else. These small, deliberate acts remind us that we can feel fulfilled and experience joy throughout our lives, not just when we are young.”
Gift someone a ‘Generous First’: Enter Cadbury’s competition now
Cadbury is making it easier for people to create these memorable “first” moments for others through the Generous First campaign.
South Africans looking to spark the joy of a first-time experience can begin by purchasing any two participating Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate slabs. Then simply visit the Cadbury website, upload your till slip, explore the gallery of first-time experiences, and nominate someone you know who deserves a special first. You and the nominee then stand a chance to win an unforgettable first-time experience, creating a memory that will last a lifetime.
“We want to create a national ripple effect of positivity to help build our nation’s hope and excitement. We encourage South Africans to nominate someone for a memorable first experience, whether it’s seeing the ocean, attending a major sporting event, or enjoying a simple treat for the first time. Our goal is to foster countless moments of joy and create cherished memories,” says Ngadlela.
This article was sponsored by Cadbury.
T&Cs apply. Entries for the Cadbury ‘Generous’ First competition close at 11.59pm on July 31 2025.
*Surveyed across Cadbury social media platforms, as well as partner content creator platforms, during March 2025.