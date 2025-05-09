Gift a life-changing ‘first’ with Cadbury — nominate someone special now

“Cadbury has always believed in the power of generosity to bring people closer. The Generous First campaign is our commitment to embodying the spirit of ubuntu (‘I am because we are’), facilitating moments of connection,” says Nomawethu Ngadlela, chocolate category lead at Mondelēz SA, the owner of Cadbury.

“Through this campaign, we want South Africans to create ‘ripples of happiness’ by sharing novel experiences that many might not otherwise have access to. It’s about reminding ourselves of the richness of shared moments and collective upliftment.”

The psychological power of ‘firsts’

The importance of these “first” experiences extend beyond simple enjoyment. Sanam Naran, founder of Conscious Psychologist, highlights the profound psychological impact: “From a biological perspective, positive first-time experiences trigger the release of serotonin and dopamine — our ‘feel-good’ hormones. This not only boosts our mood but can help reduce stress and anxiety.

“These novel moments are also crucial for memory formation. They stand out and become anchors we recall vividly, often linked to strong positive emotions,” she says. “The finding that over half of those surveyed can’t recall their last first is concerning. It reflects the significant stressors many people face daily — from economic pressures to societal challenges — leaving little room to focus on personal growth and joy.”

Breaking the routine and building connections

Despite these challenges, the Cadbury survey reveals an overwhelming spirit of generosity inherent in South Africans. A remarkable 83% of participants expressed a desire to gift a first-time experience to someone they love, and a significant 65% would extend this generosity to a stranger.