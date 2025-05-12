Lifestyle

At Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t just a trend — it’s a promise

Innovative and inclusive, Woolworths’ WBeauty range delivers the beauty solutions you want, without the ingredients that could harm you or the planet

12 May 2025 - 10:35
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
WBeauty’s Holiday Glow range is an active-based skincare range that blends South African and other African botanicals to address specific skin concerns such as wrinkles, hydration, stretch marks, and spot control.
WBeauty’s Holiday Glow range is an active-based skincare range that blends South African and other African botanicals to address specific skin concerns such as wrinkles, hydration, stretch marks, and spot control.
Image: Woolworths

For Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t merely a buzzword — it’s a commitment to safer, sustainable beauty ranges.

Every WBeauty product is carefully formulated with mild and gentle ingredients, prioritising safety for both consumers and the environment.

Clean beauty is a fast-growing movement in the cosmetics and skincare industry, focusing on the use of safe, non-toxic, and responsibly sourced ingredients. While there is no universal definition, at Woolworths, clean beauty means delivering the beauty solutions you want — without the ingredients that could harm you or the planet. It’s about transparency, safety, and sustainability at every step.

Each ingredient in the WBeauty range is rigorously selected and backed by scientific research to ensure it meets Woolworths’ clean beauty standards. Harsh chemicals and toxins don’t make the cut. Instead, only ingredients with a proven safety track record are included. To maintain these high standards, all products undergo comprehensive testing by internationally recognised toxicologists in accredited laboratories.

To define and refine its clean beauty promise, Woolworths collaborates with expert manufacturers and raw material suppliers. Together, they assess the impact of clean beauty on customers and the environment while ensuring full alignment with Woolworths’ Good Business Journey. Ethical sourcing is also key — Woolworths only partners with factories that uphold fair labour and responsible manufacturing practices.

More than 85% of WBeauty products are made in SA, directly supporting over 500 jobs, with women making up the majority of the workforce

Responsibility extends beyond ingredient selection. The WBeauty range is 100% vegan, meaning no animal-derived ingredients or by-products are used. Furthermore, the range is endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty, ensuring that no animal testing is conducted at any stage of production.

Woolworths is also committed to sustainable ingredient sourcing. The company uses Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)-certified palm oil in its WBeauty skin and body products, supporting global efforts to promote responsible palm oil production. The RSPO brings together industry stakeholders to establish and implement standards that protect the environment and communities involved in palm oil farming.

Local manufacturing and inclusivity are integral to Woolworths’ clean beauty mission. More than 85% of WBeauty products are made in SA, directly supporting over 500 jobs, with women making up the majority of the workforce. By prioritising local production, Woolworths not only boosts the South African economy but also reduces its carbon footprint.

WBeauty continues to innovate with its latest active-based skincare range, Holiday Glow. This collection harnesses the power of South African and African botanicals to target key skin concerns such as hydration, stretch marks, wrinkles, and spot control.

Adding to the brand’s clean beauty evolution, Woolworths has recently launched a new WBeauty haircare range, HAIRLAB, in selected stores nationally. Formulated with botanical extracts, this sulphate-free range is clinically tested and designed to target all scalp concerns for all hair types — straight, wavy, curly, or coily — ensuring inclusive beauty for everyone.

Woolworths’ newly launched HAIRLAB hair care range incorporates a combination of South African and other African botanicals and caters to ALL hair types — straight, wavy, curly, and coily.
Woolworths’ newly launched HAIRLAB hair care range incorporates a combination of South African and other African botanicals and caters to ALL hair types — straight, wavy, curly, and coily.
Image: Woolworths

“As the world looks to clean beauty and nature for solutions, plants offer a wealth of benefits. By incorporating powerful botanicals into our skincare and haircare products, we are not only celebrating local innovation but also creating a more sustainable future — one rooted in nature’s wisdom,” says Laura Naidu, Woolworths Beauty head of Technology and Sourcing.

Woolworths’ clean beauty journey is about more than just products — it’s about making responsible choices that benefit people and the planet. Because when beauty is clean, it’s truly beautiful.

This article was sponsored by Woolworths.

ALSO READ:

Woolworths makes great strides towards a sustainable future

SPONSORED | Innovations in renewable energy, waste reduction and regenerative agriculture: a recap of how the retailer amplified its efforts to help ...
News
3 months ago

What does 'clean beauty' mean at Woolworths?

SPONSORED | Woolworths prioritises the use of natural and non-toxic ingredients in all its W.Beauty products, promoting those that are safe for you ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Woolworths goes the distance for social justice

SPONSORED | Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths' director of corporate social justice, highlights how the retailer is helping to build a more inclusive and ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala appointed national director of Miss ... Lifestyle
  2. Gift a life-changing ‘first’ with Cadbury — nominate someone special now Lifestyle
  3. LISTEN | From Whitney to Malaika: five songs for nostalgia on Mother’s Day Lifestyle
  4. Top 5 spots to enjoy in Africa’s most romantic city, Cape Town Lifestyle
  5. Lamiez, Loot Love, Rebecca: best and worst dressed at the Metro FM Music Awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 12 May 2025
[GRAPHIC CONTENT] Judicial Conduct Tribunal Hearing for Judge President ...