At Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t just a trend — it’s a promise

For Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t merely a buzzword — it’s a commitment to safer, sustainable beauty ranges.

Every WBeauty product is carefully formulated with mild and gentle ingredients, prioritising safety for both consumers and the environment.

Clean beauty is a fast-growing movement in the cosmetics and skincare industry, focusing on the use of safe, non-toxic, and responsibly sourced ingredients. While there is no universal definition, at Woolworths, clean beauty means delivering the beauty solutions you want — without the ingredients that could harm you or the planet. It’s about transparency, safety, and sustainability at every step.

Each ingredient in the WBeauty range is rigorously selected and backed by scientific research to ensure it meets Woolworths’ clean beauty standards. Harsh chemicals and toxins don’t make the cut. Instead, only ingredients with a proven safety track record are included. To maintain these high standards, all products undergo comprehensive testing by internationally recognised toxicologists in accredited laboratories.

To define and refine its clean beauty promise, Woolworths collaborates with expert manufacturers and raw material suppliers. Together, they assess the impact of clean beauty on customers and the environment while ensuring full alignment with Woolworths’ Good Business Journey. Ethical sourcing is also key — Woolworths only partners with factories that uphold fair labour and responsible manufacturing practices.