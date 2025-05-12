At Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t just a trend — it’s a promise
Innovative and inclusive, Woolworths’ WBeauty range delivers the beauty solutions you want, without the ingredients that could harm you or the planet
For Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t merely a buzzword — it’s a commitment to safer, sustainable beauty ranges.
Every WBeauty product is carefully formulated with mild and gentle ingredients, prioritising safety for both consumers and the environment.
Clean beauty is a fast-growing movement in the cosmetics and skincare industry, focusing on the use of safe, non-toxic, and responsibly sourced ingredients. While there is no universal definition, at Woolworths, clean beauty means delivering the beauty solutions you want — without the ingredients that could harm you or the planet. It’s about transparency, safety, and sustainability at every step.
Each ingredient in the WBeauty range is rigorously selected and backed by scientific research to ensure it meets Woolworths’ clean beauty standards. Harsh chemicals and toxins don’t make the cut. Instead, only ingredients with a proven safety track record are included. To maintain these high standards, all products undergo comprehensive testing by internationally recognised toxicologists in accredited laboratories.
To define and refine its clean beauty promise, Woolworths collaborates with expert manufacturers and raw material suppliers. Together, they assess the impact of clean beauty on customers and the environment while ensuring full alignment with Woolworths’ Good Business Journey. Ethical sourcing is also key — Woolworths only partners with factories that uphold fair labour and responsible manufacturing practices.
More than 85% of WBeauty products are made in SA, directly supporting over 500 jobs, with women making up the majority of the workforce
Responsibility extends beyond ingredient selection. The WBeauty range is 100% vegan, meaning no animal-derived ingredients or by-products are used. Furthermore, the range is endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty, ensuring that no animal testing is conducted at any stage of production.
Woolworths is also committed to sustainable ingredient sourcing. The company uses Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)-certified palm oil in its WBeauty skin and body products, supporting global efforts to promote responsible palm oil production. The RSPO brings together industry stakeholders to establish and implement standards that protect the environment and communities involved in palm oil farming.
Local manufacturing and inclusivity are integral to Woolworths’ clean beauty mission. More than 85% of WBeauty products are made in SA, directly supporting over 500 jobs, with women making up the majority of the workforce. By prioritising local production, Woolworths not only boosts the South African economy but also reduces its carbon footprint.
WBeauty continues to innovate with its latest active-based skincare range, Holiday Glow. This collection harnesses the power of South African and African botanicals to target key skin concerns such as hydration, stretch marks, wrinkles, and spot control.
Adding to the brand’s clean beauty evolution, Woolworths has recently launched a new WBeauty haircare range, HAIRLAB, in selected stores nationally. Formulated with botanical extracts, this sulphate-free range is clinically tested and designed to target all scalp concerns for all hair types — straight, wavy, curly, or coily — ensuring inclusive beauty for everyone.
“As the world looks to clean beauty and nature for solutions, plants offer a wealth of benefits. By incorporating powerful botanicals into our skincare and haircare products, we are not only celebrating local innovation but also creating a more sustainable future — one rooted in nature’s wisdom,” says Laura Naidu, Woolworths Beauty head of Technology and Sourcing.
Woolworths’ clean beauty journey is about more than just products — it’s about making responsible choices that benefit people and the planet. Because when beauty is clean, it’s truly beautiful.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.