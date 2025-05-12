Lifestyle

Queen, Fairme, Chidimma: best and worst dressed at the AMVCAs

The four-day Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards was a star-studded affair. See who put their best foot forward and who took the wrong fashion turn

12 May 2025
Thango Ntwasa
The stars came out on the final day of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.
Image: 123RF/tiero, pimpim.ng/Instagram, queenmercyatang/Instagram, fairme_david/Instagram

BEST 

QUEEN

Going for gold, the former beauty queen showed off why she's collected a few crowns in her day. The glittering gown and headpiece shine thanks to the texture and shimmer given by an outfit constructed out of golden bobby pins. This also allows the headpiece to stand out as an ethereal take on a gele with a halo-style effect.

While diamonds and gold accessories are a big no-no, the contrast between the two allows the details of the outfit to resemble the stitching or beading that would have been done on conventional traditional garb.

ELOZANAM

Whether it's his hair or makeup, actor Elozonam has never been shy to experiment — for a role he's playing or his red carpet as seen with this all-red four-piece suit by men's wear designer Jeff Urban Clothing. 

The vibrant reds from the outfit and subtle touches from his makeup allow the softer floral details to shine from his asymmetrical coat, which are all brought together by sharp lines and tailoring. 

BASKETMOUTH

While the four-day event also called for traditional wear on a separate appearance, Basketmouth took to the main event with an elevated version of an agbada. Rather than traditional material layered with a heavy warm-toned print, he goes black with a pleated awosoke with pointed hems to show off the dramatic shape and shoes underneath.

His matching fila allowed for the pleated fabric to shine while the dreamy black-beaded shirt that peeped through was able to catch one's attention whether in a photo shoot or on the red carpet.

NELLY

What a beautiful way to make a debut at one of the continent's biggest award shows. Mbonu stunned in Nigerian colours with her figure-hugging gown. The mesh was a great match for her skin tone, allowing the green yellow and black beading to resemble a scantily cut-out dress.

Her dramatic puffy cape in an emerald satin not only highlights her curves but allows the striking colours to shine.

OJO TOMI

Keeping it simple and elegant, Tomi's body hugging dress prioritises details over dramatics. While many Nigerian designers have become famous for their jaw-dropping fabric manipulation and eye-catching silhouettes, it's the beadwork that makes this demure and cultural ode to craftsmanship an unforgettable effort in Tomi's fashion repertoire.

VINE OLUGU

Another subtle look, Olugu highlighted the finer details with an asymmetrical jacket that diverted from the ocean of tuxedos. The soft pink colour dazzled thanks to the beadwork and complementary accessories in blush and lilac colours to avoid making it a boring effort. 

EBUKA & BLAQBOI

Printwork-infusing text was a big favourite among guests, and the best examples lie with TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and content creator Blaqboi. Both their looks used text-style print in varying and effective ways. Obi-Uchendu wore a navy suit with pinstripes made from his full name in white, while Blaqboi used a highlighted red-on-red effect to express bad governance in Nigeria.

The statement would have looked sharper with a utilitarian-style suit rather than the tapered suit jacket. However, with black details in the front of the jacket, it creates a look that looks like a sophisticated urban jacket.

MIKE AFOLARIN

Bringing a sprinkle of youthfulness to the carpet, Afolarin blends his love for hip-hop's kidcore trend with oversized retro round-nosed lace-up shoes that work well with his all black ensemble. The whole look has an updated 90s feel to it, with a fitted jacket featuring a Mandarin collar — and in some appearances he can be seen donning a pair of black lace gloves.

NANA AKUA ADDO

In yet another knock-off Iris van Herpen look, Addo was a vision in the dreamy white dress with a kinetic sculpture piece with round-shaped scales. These details were continued throughout the floor-length dress, transforming her into a fashion fish.

WORST

FAIRME DAVID

With the pressure of exaggerated details being the preferred look, it's not difficult to see where David went wrong. The 70s look just didn't work. The comical oversized collar and brown sequin neck tie created a nude illusion that made him seem like a circus act.

PAPAYA

There are bold risks and there are fashion tragedies, Papaya is the latter. Typically one to go for sultry and sexy looks, she took to the red carpet in a new comedic and raunchy route with a banana-inspired dress. From fabric choices to her gigantic bedazzled banana plushy, the look is a cross between costume and offensive homage to banana dresses from black stars who have come before her.

DESMOND ELLIOT & CHRIS AWUDEY

There has rarely been a repeated version of Billy Porter's velvet tuxedo gown that has truly captured the androgynous glamour that it carried. That was the case with Elliot and Awudey who both made striking attempts that didn't quite land due to fabric choices and printwork.

NKECHI BLESSING

Both of Blessing's look for the night seemed like a risk not worth taking. First, her fuchsia gown seems like a glammed-up version of a burlesque outfit featuring oddly placed floral pom-poms at her bust. Her second look, while beautifully constructed, resembled a primary schoolchild's arts and crafts project that came to life.

BUCCI FRANKLIN

While it's always fun to see celebrities celebrate their bodies, it's a lot tougher appreciating outfits that don't allow them to pull it off successfully. While Frankling could have tried this at a different red carpet, the glamour expected for the night is lost in the oversized and drab ensemble. 

CHIDIMMA ADETSHINA

While the all black gown would be a winner at an opera or pageant stage, it lacks any of the usual storytelling her conceptual looks typically boast.

