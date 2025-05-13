Lifestyle

French court hands Gerard Depardieu 18-month suspended jail sentence

13 May 2025 - 11:06 By Tassilo Hummel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French actor Gerard Depardieu in court as his trial over accusation of sexual assault on two women, which prosecutors say took place during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts', in Paris on March 27. File photo
French actor Gerard Depardieu in court as his trial over accusation of sexual assault on two women, which prosecutors say took place during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts', in Paris on March 27. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/File Photo

A court in Paris handed French film star Gerard Depardieu an 18-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday after he was convicted of sexual assault against two women.

Depardieu had denied wrongdoing. 

He was accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. A towering figure of French cinema, Depardieu repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer pleaded for charges against him to be dismissed.

The #MeToo protest movement against sexual violence has struggled to gain the same traction in France as in the US, though there are signs that social attitudes towards sexual assault may be changing.

One of the two plaintiffs, Amelie K, a set decorator, told the court the actor had groped her all over her body as he trapped her between his legs and made explicit sexual comments.

“He touched everything, including my breasts,” she told the court.

“I was terrified, he was laughing.”

The second plaintiff said she was groped by Depardieu on set and in the street.

The alleged assaults occurred during the filming of Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters) in 2021 while Depardieu was under formal investigation over accusations of raping a young actress in 2018. Prosecutors have requested that case also go to trial.

Reuters

READ MORE:

French movie star Depardieu faces judgment day in sexual assault trial

A court in Paris is due to hand down its verdict in the sexual assault trial of French actor Gerard Depardieu on Tuesday, in one of the ...
News
9 hours ago

Actor Depardieu says hand on the buttocks is not sexual assault, tells court he did not touch plaintiff

Actor Gerard Depardieu told a Paris court on Wednesday he did not consider placing a hand on a person's buttocks sexual assault.
News
1 month ago

French film star Depardieu faces trial over sexual assault allegations

French actor Gerard Depardieu faces trial on Monday over alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set, a case placing one of the world's best ...
News
1 month ago

French actor Gerard Depardieu due to stand trial over alleged sexual assaults

Prosecutors said the alleged assaults took place during the filming of 'Les Volets Verts' (The Green Shutters).
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs grabbed and dragged then-girlfriend in NYC hotel, male ... Lifestyle
  2. Queen, Fairme, Chidimma: best and worst dressed at the AMVCAs Lifestyle
  3. At Woolworths, clean beauty isn’t just a trend — it’s a promise Lifestyle
  4. Gift a life-changing ‘first’ with Cadbury — nominate someone special now Lifestyle
  5. French court hands Gerard Depardieu 18-month suspended jail sentence Lifestyle

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
After space race, China wants to win in humanoid robots | REUTERS