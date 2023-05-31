Lifestyle

Miracle sleep with La Mer’s new beauty balm and more

Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to the latest beauty offerings that will have you jet-setting in style

14 May 2025 - 14:22
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
La Mer Genaissance de la Mer The Concentrated Night Balm.
Image: Supplied

LA MER

Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm that merges with the epidermal barrier to promote skin renewal while you sleep. Whether you choose to use this every night or reserve it for a post-travel recovery treat, your skin will thank you.

La Mer’s signature Crystal Miracle Broth ingredient, Genaissance Ferment (made from rare red algae and refined 24ct gold), and Essential Amino Acid Ferment come together in the silky balm to imbue the skin with the healing powers of the sea, boost natural collagen production and hydration and restore skin barrier strength. Massage into the skin with the cooling applicator before moisturising and call us in the morning. It’s packaged in a handy 50ml size, so there’s no excuse for not taking this one along.

ORIGINS

Youthtopia duo.
Image: Supplied

An apple a day keeps the wrinkles away in Origins’ Youthtopia duo, comprising a liquid peel and plumping cream powered by apple stem cells. Come for the delicate, green-herbaceous, apple scent and stay for Origins’ vegan and naturally derived formulas. The Refining Apple Peel smoothes skin texture, minimises pore-size appearance and maintains moisture balance.

Coupled with the Peptide Plumping Apple Cream, expect improvements in skin elasticity, barrier strength, and moisture. 

N°1 DE CHANEL COLLECTION

N°1 De Chanel collection.
Image: Supplied

We love a nifty skincare tool, so when we heard Chanel has added a new plumping cream and massage tool to its N°1 De Chanel collection, we were all ears. The Plumping Cream’s lightweight formula is packed with red camellia extract and camellia ceramide to boost skin elasticity and barrier function.

Paired with the smoothing serum, expect the same hardworking, age-defying formulas, now with the added benefit of a massage accessory to boost product efficacy.

