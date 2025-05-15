Tables will be piled high with ginger beer, sweet chutney chicken, oxtail, beautifully buttery samp and a magnificent malva pudding. All recipes come from her recipe book, Made With Love. Everything on offer is accompanied by wonderful wines. Mam’ Xoli will sit and eat with her foodie fans, sharing stories from her life and signing copies of her book.
Getting a taste of Madiba magic
Here's how you can get the opportunity to dine with Madiba's chef
Image: Debbie Yazbek
Want to cook, eat, laugh and lunch with Xoliswa Ndoyiya? Mam’ Xoli (as she is known to her many friends) was Nelson Mandela’s personal chef for more than 20 years. During that time, she prepared food for South Africa’s first democratically elected president, his family and an almost endless array of kings, pop stars and politicians.
Our nation’s founding father was a fan of Mam’ Xoli’s understated, classic Xhosa cooking style. When she was first interviewed for the job — by the great man himself, in his kitchen — he stressed that the mandate was to produce “ukutya kwasekhaya” (home food). So, she did.
Now there is an opportunity for others to taste some of his favourite dishes and chat to the lady who put food on Madiba’s table. On May 24, Mam’ Xoli is hosting a leisurely lunch at Breadbox Studio, Midrand. Guests will have the opportunity to watch, learn and chat to Chef Xoli as South Africa’s queen of comfort cuisine while she cooks a generous feast.
Here’s a chakalaka recipe to kickstart your month-end weekend vibes
Tables will be piled high with ginger beer, sweet chutney chicken, oxtail, beautifully buttery samp and a magnificent malva pudding. All recipes come from her recipe book, Made With Love. Everything on offer is accompanied by wonderful wines. Mam’ Xoli will sit and eat with her foodie fans, sharing stories from her life and signing copies of her book.
Whether you want to know about Madiba’s favourite breakfast cereal, Oprah’s beloved potato recipes or former president of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda’s preference for food straight from the fridge, Mam’ Xoli is your gourmet guide. So, what are you waiting for?
Where: Breadbox Studio; shop 42, Carlswald Décor Centre, Cnr Harry Galaun and First streets, Midrand
Time: 12 noon
Cost: R750 per person
Bookings: Salt Culinary Consulting; RMB Corporate Bank Acc; 631 2599 4392
For more information info@saltconsultancy.co.za.
