Connie Ferguson named as guest judge for Miss Universe Zimbabwe

16 May 2025 - 12:21
Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson.
Image: connie_ferguson

Actress and filmmaker Connie Ferguson has been announced as the guest judge for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025 pageant.

She will join a panel of six judges, including Miss Zimbabwe-Diaspora 2017 Roseanna Hall, prominent Pan African executive banker George Nheweyembwa, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023 Brooke Bruk Jackson, award-winning luxury travel content creator and blogger Paloma Mlunjwana, former supermodel Tsungai Makwanya and respected figure in the arts community Zak Hawa.

The organisation described Ferguson as “a true role model whose legacy inspires women across Africa”.

She is a renowned actress, producer, filmmaker and businesswoman known for her role as Karabo Moroka on Generations and Harriet Khoza on The Queen.

Ferguson and her late husband Shona produced shows including The Throne through their production company Ferguson Films. The 57-year-old is also a businesswoman in the lifestyle and self-care industry.

The nine finalists will compete for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe title at Harare’s Hippodrome on May 17.

READ MORE:

A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe beauty pageant

It will be the first time competing for the crown for some African countries.
‘I love you for eternity’ — Connie Ferguson remembers Shona on his birthday

Shona Ferguson would have been 50 today.
Zozi spills the tea on love, marriage and her new career

The model and budding songbird said ‘I do’ at a stunning event at Belair Pavilion, followed by a traditional ceremony in the rural village she and ...
IN PICS | Inside Lesedi Ferguson's baby shower

"A day filled with lots of love."
