JJ Tabane, Londie London and more talk about Helen Zille’s Roast

From becoming the new Martha Stewart to roasting Jacob Zuma, see what the stars have in mind ahead of the veteran politician’s comedy debut

16 May 2025 - 12:22
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
DA federal council chair Helen Zille at the 2025 Showmax 'Roast'.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille at the 2025 Showmax 'Roast'.
Image: Showmax

Whether it is her hard-hitting journalism or the indelible mark she has left in South Africa’s politics, DA federal chair Helen Zille has become known for her approach to public affairs and media.

Never afraid to jump in front of the camera with viral stars and meme kings and queens, May 16 will see her survive her first Comedy Central Roast.

From Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff to US President Donald Trump, the Roasts have been a popular stage for big-name Hollywood figures and has-beens alike, who are honoured for their achievements through insult comedy.

Speaking to Zille on the event’s red carpet, TimesLIVE asked whether this was her downplaying some of the contentious and divisive remarks made in the past that have offended many in and out of politics.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi on the red carpet at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Sandton.
Nambitha Ben-Mazwi on the red carpet at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Sandton.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Zille said she was more than keen to leave people feeling hot under the collar. “I’m here to ruffle some more feathers. I’m here to take feather-ruffling to the next level,” she said.

We spoke to a stars who will take to the stage to find out what they think about Zille’s upcoming Roast.

NAMBITHA BEN-MAZWI

I think this is a smart rebrand. We get to see a side of her that is more likeable for the target audience, which is us, the youth. Politics is very serious and there’s a lot we can get into, but I try not to get into it publicly. These are my dinner-party conversations. However, I think it’s a very smart strategy and after tonight I think there will be a huge audience that follows her and sees her in a different light.

I see the Martha Stewart strategy here. It will be a rebrand and you won’t see it coming.

JJ TABANE

She has to account for the things she’s said. My view is that her tongue is a double-edged sword. That’s what I’ll be taking the Mickey out of.

PRINCE DUBE

Tumi Morake on the red carpet at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Sandton.
Tumi Morake on the red carpet at the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in Sandton.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

If Donald Trump or Justin Bieber can be roasted, who is Helen? You know what? After this, can we get Cyril [Ramaphosa]? Even Jacob Zuma, we are here for it.

TUMI MORAKE

What makes it great — and we’ve watched a lot of American ones — we want somebody who is on top of people’s minds and they've affected people one way or another. They have a large body of work and with Helen we had to cut down on the things we want to talk about. She is the perfect fit for this.

LONDIE LONDON

All I can say is you guys need to look out for this Roast. Nothing is going to be downplayed. Everything about Helen is out there, so she can be roasted about it. That auntie has a lot of issues, from the things she did in the 2010s to her issues with Zuma. It will be an interesting Roast.

