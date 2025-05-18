7 essentials every Sparkling Wine and Bubbles Festival should save

Spaces to sit, sip and socialise
Because bubbles can go flat — and so can you.
Not every festival moment needs fanfare. In fact, some of the most memorable experiences happen in quiet corners with a well-poured glass, great conversation and nowhere else to be. Comfortable, shaded seating and communal lounges offer guests the chance to pause, breathe and simply enjoy the moment.
And then there’s the pour itself. The act of serving JC Le Roux sparkling wine is an elegant ritual in its own right, from tilting the glass at a 45-degree angle to preserve the bubbles, to holding the stem to avoid warming the wine. These small touches not only enhance the taste but elevate the entire experience, adding a sense of occasion to every toast.
Slow moments like these are what transform a festival from a blur of activity into something truly memorable.
A moment that makes it personal
Toasts are about something or someone. Whether you’re celebrating freedom, growth, friendship or making it through the week, a good festival should honour that. You want little things that make the day feel less commercial and more meaningful, so seek out the spaces where sparkling wine and bubbles are flavour, experiences and special moments.
JC Le Roux believes every moment is worth celebrating, from big wins to everyday joys. The brand is rooted in creating accessible, proudly South African sparkling wine that makes celebrations feel both special and inclusive. At the festival, guests can take part in interactive storytelling moments that honour this, from engraved flutes to “What Are You Celebrating Today?” ribbons.
The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival brings the sparkle and the meaningful moments with JC Le Roux as the headline partner, creating everything from memory lounges to delicious pours. They’re even giving away tickets to the event. To stand a chance to win one of five double tickets post your most recent JC Le Roux celebration, tag them and use the official hashtags.
PARTNERSHIP
7 essentials every Sparkling Wine and Bubbles Festival should save
Image: Supplied by J.C. Le Roux
What’s more joyful than a festival that prioritises bubbles and sparkling wine? The sound of the popping cork, the sparkle of glassware in the sun — the sense of celebration that comes with gourmet drinks and cuisine is nothing less than perfection. But what makes a sparkling weekend, well, sparkle? Here’s what every fizz-focused festival should include — inspired by the upcoming Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival and elevated with sparkling wine insights from JC Le Roux.
A welcome that feels like a toast
Whether it’s a floral archway, a ribbon walkway or simply being asked, “What are you celebrating today?”, the entrance sets the tone. A thoughtful arrival moment reminds guests that this isn’t just about sipping, it’s about savouring.
At this year’s Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival (May 24—25, Inanda Polo Club), expect just that: a celebration that starts the moment you arrive.
Personalised glassware
Because the shape of your glass really does change experience.
Flutes keep bubbles longer. Coupes (despite their Gatsby glamour) let them fizzle fast. The real connoisseurs know that tulip-shaped glasses are best for capturing aroma. A festival that lets you choose, or better yet, engrave, your own glass, is doing it right.
After all, you want a glass that captures the significance of the drink — JC Le Roux pioneered the dedicated sparkling wine cellar concept in South Africa and uses the traditional French Cap Classique method for some of its sparkling wines and you want this flavour to come through with every sip. Serving JC Le Roux in a flute glass is recommended to preserve bubbles and enhance the celebratory experience, as the shape helps maintain the effervescence and visual appeal.
Tastings that tell a story
Cap Classique — South Africa’s own bottle-fermented sparkling wine method — is a category worth celebrating. JC Le Roux, South Africa’s first dedicated sparkling wine cellar, crafts varietals that highlight the style’s versatility and richness.
Whether it’s a crisp or a vibrant La Chanson, a great tasting should educate as much as it excites. At the festival, guests can sample a selection of JC Le Roux’s Cap Classique and sparkling wines, often paired with nougat and led by knowledgeable pourers.
Photo ops that go beyond a backdrop
Sparkling moments deserve their close-up.
Forget the step-and-repeat. The most memorable events offer dynamic, interactive photography — like mirrored booths with slow-motion sparkle effects, ribbon walls and lounges designed for lounging and snapping.
Look out for the “Magic Mirror” experience at this year’s event. JC Le Roux is the leading home of sparkling wine in South Africa which means celebrations, experiences and capturing the moment. This is the perfect time to snap a pic that will remind you of your beautiful celebration for years to come.
Live performers who move with the bubbles
There are roughly 49-million bubbles in every bottle of sparkling wine.
Which is 49-million reasons to dance. The best festivals pair their pours with rhythm. Dancers, roaming performers and curated soundtracks turn sipping into a multisensory experience. From 1pm-3pm daily at the festival, JC Le Roux will be amplifying the atmosphere with roaming dancers and musical moments that spark joy.
Image: Supplied by J.C. Le Roux
Spaces to sit, sip and socialise
Because bubbles can go flat — and so can you.
Not every festival moment needs fanfare. In fact, some of the most memorable experiences happen in quiet corners with a well-poured glass, great conversation and nowhere else to be. Comfortable, shaded seating and communal lounges offer guests the chance to pause, breathe and simply enjoy the moment.
And then there’s the pour itself. The act of serving JC Le Roux sparkling wine is an elegant ritual in its own right, from tilting the glass at a 45-degree angle to preserve the bubbles, to holding the stem to avoid warming the wine. These small touches not only enhance the taste but elevate the entire experience, adding a sense of occasion to every toast.
Slow moments like these are what transform a festival from a blur of activity into something truly memorable.
A moment that makes it personal
Toasts are about something or someone. Whether you’re celebrating freedom, growth, friendship or making it through the week, a good festival should honour that. You want little things that make the day feel less commercial and more meaningful, so seek out the spaces where sparkling wine and bubbles are flavour, experiences and special moments.
JC Le Roux believes every moment is worth celebrating, from big wins to everyday joys. The brand is rooted in creating accessible, proudly South African sparkling wine that makes celebrations feel both special and inclusive. At the festival, guests can take part in interactive storytelling moments that honour this, from engraved flutes to “What Are You Celebrating Today?” ribbons.
The Johannesburg Cap Classique, Champagne & Bubbles Festival brings the sparkle and the meaningful moments with JC Le Roux as the headline partner, creating everything from memory lounges to delicious pours. They’re even giving away tickets to the event. To stand a chance to win one of five double tickets post your most recent JC Le Roux celebration, tag them and use the official hashtags.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Learn how to sabre bubbly like a master
Make entertaining this festive season a breeze with a cheeseboard
Getting a taste of Madiba magic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos