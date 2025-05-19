What should we expect from the reunion?
A lot of confrontation between the women. With shows like this, things are being said behind their backs, so they have an opportunity to confront the concerns. People must wait for the truth to be revealed. I was surprised by Mrs J though, she was different from last year, but I'm glad she came back to the show.
Any favourite cast members?
I can't have favourites. To be honest, this season for me was a shocker.
Do you have hopes of coming back to host the show?
We will see. Even though it comes with a lot, I enjoyed shooting and getting to know the moms on a deeper level. It's confusing when I sit with the moms and wonder how did we end up here because they are beautiful women.
The Mommy Club is all about bringing women together. If I had the opportunity to be part of the show, I would turn it into a bash. We need a break. There is so much we're going through. Taking care of the kids and a husband is a full-time job, so it's a chance to come together and have fun.
I want to give hope to younger kids and women and know that anything is possible. You can achieve anything you want to achieve as a woman. You don't have to sell your soul to be successful. I want women to know you can do things the right way and they will pay off.
‘An opportunity I will not let go’: Ntombee on ‘Mommy Club’ reunion
Presenter sheds light on this season’s much anticipated two-part reunion
Image: Instagram/Ntombee Mzolo
The wait is over and the drama is about to unfold, with The Mommy Club Reunion season 3 back on our screens and bringing the heat.
We caught up with the fabulous host, Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo, for a sneak peek into the drama-filled, glamour-packed and emotionally charged reunion that has everyone talking.
How did you feel when you received the invitation?
It was exciting because it was a stamp of approval and all about doing something I love. Being given this opportunity is validating that I'm doing something right and also getting into spaces I enjoy being in. I'm an all-rounder. I'm a mother, a wife and a daughter, therefore I can relate to these women.
I also had to understand I'm representing everybody who is watching the show because they have questions. It was mixed emotions for me. I was scared, excited and happy. I recently had a child, my son, who is four months old now. When I did the first reunion, I was two or three months pregnant, so I'm doing it again. It's an opportunity I will not let go, which means it's meant for me.
Image: Supplied
You are hosting The Mommy Club for the second time. Have the views people had of you changed?
The Mommy Club is the third reunion I've done. I couldn't believe that hosting The Mommy Club, people start to think they own you. It was a bit crazy. People start hating you, and you start getting DMs (direct messages), and I'm, like, it's not that deep. It was a shocker for me and overwhelming, but at the end of the day I took it as a job. All thanks to my family for supporting me.
I realised that even if you're the worst or the best, people will always have something to say, which was something I needed to learn and accept. But with God's grace we're here, we survived, even though the anxiety for the reunion is on steroids.
What are you looking forward to at the reunion?
The season was painful to watch, women putting each other through so much, knowing well life is not easy. But I'm looking forward to the truth being revealed, the beef being squashed and the moms making peace among each other.
How did you prepare for the reunion?
I was breastfeeding so my son was with me when we were shooting. In between being a super mom, I had to watch the show over and over again to make sure I am well-prepared.
It also becomes tricky when you don't have all the participants present. Because you've prepared for some time, one person not being there throws you off, and things that needed to be addressed are left unsaid, so it ends up not being a complete picture. The viewers also want to know more, but that ends up not happening, so you work with what you have.
There’s a new mommy in town
