'Cassie saved Cassie': Alex Fine breaks silence after wife’s explosive testimony in Diddy trail

The husband of singer and model Cassie Ventura released a powerful public statement at the weekend through legal representatives commending his wife’s courage as she testified against her former partner rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.
In his statement, Alex Fine, 32, opened up about the emotional toll of sitting through his wife’s testimony.
“Over the past five days the world has got to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online about how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony.”
Fine and Ventura began dating while she was still in an on-again, off-again relationship with Combs. They married in 2019 and are expecting their third child.
“I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”
Ventura, who has been a crucial witness in the federal investigation and spent several days recounting harrowing details from her more than decade-long relationship with Combs, has not been broken, he said.
“So, to him [Combs] and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”
Fine said his wife’s recovery and healing were the result of her own resilience.
“I did not save Cassie. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me.
“Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us and we will not make additional statements. We appreciate the love and support we have received and ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom,” said Fine.
Social media has been supportive as they have observed emotionally gripping often graphic shedding of light on alleged abuse, coercion and violent episodes, including what were described as drug-fuelled sex events known as “Freak Offs”.
Ventura dated Combs for more than 11 years. In November 2023, she filed a civil lawsuit against him, accusing the hip-hop mogul of a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” spanning their relationship.
Though the case was settled out of court one day later with Ventura receiving a reported $20m (R360.92m), her allegations triggered a wave of legal scrutiny and investigations against Combs.
Her testimony last week has been viewed as a turning point in the case. It came months after hotel surveillance footage from 2016 emerged showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura — evidence that bolstered her claims and raised public outcry.
