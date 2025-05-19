At first sight, one can best assume Kruger was without options, after the last-minute ban Cannes oranisers placed on revealing or voluminous looks. However, this outfit certainly looks like the one she was intending to wear.
Heidi, Yseult, Diane: Best and worst dressed at the Cannes Film Festival
From standing ovations to dumbstruck silence, see who took on the red carpet at the film festival and lived to tell the sartorial tale
Image: Sarah Meysonnier, Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
BEST
HEIDI KLUM
Image: REUTERS/Manon Cruz
If you’re going to break the rules, you might as well look fabulous while you’re at it. With Cannes organisers calling for less-revealing outfits and oversized gowns, Klum went for a dreamy Ellie Saab gown with flower-petal details. The dramatic train, high slit and minimal accessories achieved a laid-back beauty look.
ANDIE MACDOWELL
Image: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
No stranger to turning heads at Cannes, MacDowell stunned in a smoking all-black tuxedo ensemble. The wide-leg trousers helps highlight the cinched waist and glittering silver heels, with her grey hair pulled back with a boyish, side-sweep bang.
WAN QIANHUI
Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
The actress was on cloud 9 with her puffy cloud-like dress. The strapless bodice in a softer silk texture shines, while her bare neck highlights the dangling silver earrings she wore.
YSEULT
Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
A lover of classic outfits when attending Cannes, Yseult was breathtaking in an elegant black and white gown, featuring a tailored black cape finished with a matching train. For accessories, she went for leather opera gloves — to avoid a monotonous look — topped with diamond wristbands that matched her giant neck piece.
HALLE BERRY
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The internet was buzzing when Cannes 2025 jury member Berry revealed she made a last-minute change for her red carpet outfits. The debut look was a black and white striped maxi dress from Jacquemus, rather than the Guaurav Gupta outfit that would have been deemed too voluminous. Perhaps as a cheeky option, Berry rocked the gown, featuring a cropped train stuffed with tulle to give it body, as seen at the designer’s spring 2025 runway show.
MITCHELL AKAT MARUKO RAAN
Image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
She rocked up as Medusa in 2024, but this year sported a head-to-toe, leopard-print catsuit. Merging with her invisible heels, the look also features a dazzling top with the same effect — and a leopard head protruding from her bust. Chunky gold accessories helped finish the daring look, while an unpredictable approach was taken with her makeup, as seen with the skin-tone matching lipstick.
WORST
DIANE KRUGER
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
At first sight, one can best assume Kruger was without options, after the last-minute ban Cannes oranisers placed on revealing or voluminous looks. However, this outfit certainly looks like the one she was intending to wear.
Let’s start with the reflective blue, sequin gown, with a matching floor-length shawl and feather trimmings. To make it worse, the outfit features a white inlay at her bust that mimics a loop neck. It also matches the bulky headscarf, which nods at Old Hollywood fashion, but falls flat due to it having too many elements.
STEPHEN PAREZ-EDO MARTIN
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Martin is not the first sports star to attend a red carpet at Cannes, and there's just no reason he chose this disappointing getup — which was all about his medal and had nothing to do with the style expected of him on the day.
EMMA STONE
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
The nude dress is not the best option for Stone's pale skin tone. Especially with the dull column dress that dominates the look — which is made worse by the bib that she could have asked the Louis Vuitton team to remove.
KATYA MTSITOURIDZE
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
While Mtsitouridze looks stunning in her metallic two-piece outfit, it’s a dated Balmain look that would best work for the MTV VMAs or other social awards.
VICTORIA SILVSTEDT
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Silvstedt was going for a princess look, but seems to have pulled off an evil stepsister level of gauche. From the tonal colour blocking to the clumsily employed floral appliqué effect, the gown was better off for a child actress — who would have paired it playfully.
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD
Image: Tristan Fewings
As part of his new fashion relationship with Saint Laurent, Skarsgård has leaned into a risqué take on fashion. The look is taken from the house’s 2025 men’s fall show, which featured numerous kinky elements, as seen with Skarsgård’s look. While the concept worked on the runway, it translated as biking shoes that Skarsgård had forgotten to take off.
