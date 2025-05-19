Lifestyle

RECIPE | Air fryer guava ribs with a spicy kick

Try this 20-minute recipe for a delectable dish with a spicy twist

19 May 2025 - 17:09
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Sink your teeth into these mouthwatering ribs.
Image: Supplied

When dining in restaurants, it's common for people to be hit with a spark of inspiration. Be it a bartender's take on an old-fashioned favourite or how a simple dish is elevated through presentation, there's always a lot to learn from eating out. However, with Johannesburg's revolving door of clubs, I was impressed with a Caribbean spin on sticky ribs with a guava marinade.

When Eskort dropped a pack of easy cook riblets, I couldn't help but wonder if the recipe would work with their offering, especially for those lazy days or when a craving for something sweet and spicy hits.

Here's a look at how you can make dinner fun and easy with a remix of a pre-marinated dish.

SPICY GUAVA RIBS

Ingredients

  • 2½ guavas, peeled
  • 1½ chopped chilli pepper 
  • 100ml whisky or rum
  • 1kg Eskort BBQ cocktail ribs

Instructions

  1. Add slices of guava to a blender. You can also use canned guavas. Feel free to remove pips if preferred.
  2. Chop chilli pepper and add to the blender. Green chilli peppers or scotch bonnets would be recommended to get the necessary kick and complement the sweetness of the dish.
  3. Add the whisky or rum and blend until guava is no longer lumpy.
  4. Scoop it out of the blender and baste on one side of the ribs.
  5. Place the ribs with the unbasted side facing the bottom of the air fryer (1700W, 5.5l) and cook for 10 minutes at 180°C.
  6. Once it's done, take the ribs out and baste the bottom half. Flip them over and cook for another 10 minutes at 180°C.
  7. Once cooked, serve the ribs on a plate and use any leftover sauce to baste the ribs.
  8. Serve with a salad and/or bread of your choice.

