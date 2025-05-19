When dining in restaurants, it's common for people to be hit with a spark of inspiration. Be it a bartender's take on an old-fashioned favourite or how a simple dish is elevated through presentation, there's always a lot to learn from eating out. However, with Johannesburg's revolving door of clubs, I was impressed with a Caribbean spin on sticky ribs with a guava marinade.
When Eskort dropped a pack of easy cook riblets, I couldn't help but wonder if the recipe would work with their offering, especially for those lazy days or when a craving for something sweet and spicy hits.
Here's a look at how you can make dinner fun and easy with a remix of a pre-marinated dish.
RECIPE | Air fryer guava ribs with a spicy kick
Try this 20-minute recipe for a delectable dish with a spicy twist
Image: Supplied
When dining in restaurants, it's common for people to be hit with a spark of inspiration. Be it a bartender's take on an old-fashioned favourite or how a simple dish is elevated through presentation, there's always a lot to learn from eating out. However, with Johannesburg's revolving door of clubs, I was impressed with a Caribbean spin on sticky ribs with a guava marinade.
When Eskort dropped a pack of easy cook riblets, I couldn't help but wonder if the recipe would work with their offering, especially for those lazy days or when a craving for something sweet and spicy hits.
Here's a look at how you can make dinner fun and easy with a remix of a pre-marinated dish.
SPICY GUAVA RIBS
Ingredients
Instructions
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Getting a taste of Madiba magic
Grab a slice of Zola Nene’s delicious boerewors tacos
A chickpea omelette recipe for a healthy start to your morning
Women are shaking up the hospitality industry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos