TRAILER:
Top 3 movies shining a spotlight on African cinema
Films from across the continent are exploring the rich tapestry of history, struggle and tradition that has shaped life in Africa for millennia
Image: Supplied
May 25 is Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, so what better time to turn attention away from the anxieties and despair of the present and take a trip back into the glorious past of Africa’s rich cinematic history?
Here are three films from across the continent that explore the rich tapestry of history, struggle and tradition that has shaped life in Africa for millennia.
THE ART HOUSE ESSENTIAL:
Chronicle of the Years of Embers — YouTube
Algerian director Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina’s 1975 drama about the history of his homeland from World War 2 to the war of independence earns its oft-used epic descriptor readily.
A widescreen spectacle that won the prestigious Palm d’Or prize at Cannes, the film tells the big story of Algeria’s long and bitter struggle for freedom from the colonial yoke of France. It does this through the smaller story of Ahmad, a poor farmer forced into service in the French army during the war, who returns with the fire for liberation burning in his belly as he commits to freeing himself and his country from colonialism.
Spread over six chapters from 1930 to 1954, the film offers a history of the phases in the country’s journey to revolution through the personal experiences and challenges of its peasant protagonist.
It is regarded as an epic classic to match the celebrated Hollywood examples offered by films such as Lawrence of Arabia, and is notable for its depiction of how the harshness of the desert environment echoes the difficulties faced by Ahmed and his fellow countrymen as they battle for independence. It’s a rare example of a film that manages to marry the changes in political consciousness of a nation to those faced by its very ordinary but heroic main character. It remains the only African and Arab film to have won Cannes’ top prize and stands up half-a-century later as a moving, sweeping, historically engaging and politically challenging epic.
TRAILER:
THE DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH
Yaaba — YouTube
Hailed on its release in 1989 as “a timeless, universal tale of wise children, unwise adults and one ultrawise old woman,” Burkinabè director Idrissa Ouedraogo’s drama is a classic tale of the cruelties of adult life as seen through the eyes of its child protagonists.
Bila is a 10-year-old living in Burkina Faso’s smallest village when she makes friends with Saana, an elderly woman ostracised by her community and dubbed a witch. She may be a witch to the rest of the village but to Bila, Saana is “Yaaba” (grandmother), a friend and the provider of medicine that helped Bila’s cousin stay alive after becoming ill.
Using nonprofessional actors and filmed with a direct intimacy that places you firmly in the reality of its setting, Ouedraogo’s film is a quiet, simple work that packs a hard, universal and truth-telling punch that lifts it beyond the world of its tiny village and into the hearts of anyone who’s had to overcome superstition and led to find love in an unexpected place.
TRAILER:
