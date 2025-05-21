Loved for his bold flavours and heartwarming journey to success, culinary sensation Jameson Stock is set to wow local food lovers at the upcoming Good Life Show in Cape Town this year.
With his boundary-pushing fusion of fine ingredients, Stock has shared an exclusive recipe ahead of his visit, a decadent dish that perfectly captures his signature flair for elevated comfort food.
“SA has an incredible food scene and passionate people,” he said. “I can’t wait to cook, connect and share a bit of what I love most.”
Get a taste of Jameson Stock’s lobster and pork belly recipe
Michelin star celebrity chef is turning your next meal into a five-star dining experience with this delectable dish
Image: Supplied
Loved for his bold flavours and heartwarming journey to success, culinary sensation Jameson Stock is set to wow local food lovers at the upcoming Good Life Show in Cape Town this year.
With his boundary-pushing fusion of fine ingredients, Stock has shared an exclusive recipe ahead of his visit, a decadent dish that perfectly captures his signature flair for elevated comfort food.
“SA has an incredible food scene and passionate people,” he said. “I can’t wait to cook, connect and share a bit of what I love most.”
Image: Supplied
LOBSTER AND PORK BELLY PERFECTION
Method:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
How atchar became African
RECIPE | Air fryer guava ribs with a spicy kick
Getting a taste of Madiba magic
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos