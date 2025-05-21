Lifestyle

Get a taste of Jameson Stock’s lobster and pork belly recipe

Michelin star celebrity chef is turning your next meal into a five-star dining experience with this delectable dish

21 May 2025 - 14:06 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jameson Stock's lobster and pork belly.
Jameson Stock's lobster and pork belly.
Image: Supplied

Loved for his bold flavours and heartwarming journey to success, culinary sensation Jameson Stock is set to wow local food lovers at the upcoming Good Life Show in Cape Town this year.

With his boundary-pushing fusion of fine ingredients, Stock has shared an exclusive recipe ahead of his visit, a decadent dish that perfectly captures his signature flair for elevated comfort food.

“SA has an incredible food scene and passionate people,” he said. “I can’t wait to cook, connect and share a bit of what I love most.” 

Chef Jameson Stock.
Chef Jameson Stock.
Image: Supplied

LOBSTER AND PORK BELLY PERFECTION 

  • One whole lobster
  • 300g pork belly
  • Sage
  • Cannellini Beans
  • Apple
  • Tomatoes
  • Chinese 5 Spice
  • Chilli
  • Smoked paprika
  • Fennel
  • Cumin seeds
  • Olive oil

Method: 

  1. Poach the lobster for 30 seconds in boiling water with lemon.
  2. Then plunge it into ice and leave it to sit for two minutes.
  3. Crack the shells and gently out take the meat, placing it on a plate.
  4. Open a tin of cannellini beans and drain the sauce into a pot.
  5. Chop up some tomatoes with a bit of salt, pepper and thyme and reduce these in the cannellini sauce to get more flavour.
  6. Take the pork belly and rub in Chinese 5 Spice, some chilli and smoked paprika, generously coat with olive oil and leave to marinade for 1 hour.
  7. After one hour, take the pork belly out of the oil and slow roast it in the oven at 180ºC. Once cooked, allow it to cool and place it in the fridge. This will allow you to slice it while its cold into perfect squares and cubes.
  8. Place your lobster meat into sous vide bags filled with olive oil, grated lemon, fennel and cumin seeds and poach in water at 83ºC for 16 minutes.
  9. While the lobster meat is poaching, slice the pork belly and roll it in flour, place it in a hot pan with olive oil and roast until it is nicely coloured.
  10. When you are ready to plate, add the reduced tomato sauce and cannellini beans. On top of that place the pork belly and then the poached lobster with sliced apples to garnish and add any other herbs you may desire.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How atchar became African

In its journey from India to SA, the mango pickle has become an iconic, versatile and indigenised condiment
Lifestyle
1 day ago

RECIPE | Air fryer guava ribs with a spicy kick

Try this 20-minute recipe for a delectable dish with a spicy twist.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Getting a taste of Madiba magic

Here's how you can get the opportunity to dine with Madiba's chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya.
Lifestyle
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pop singer testifies to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ abuse, faces sharp cross-examination Lifestyle
  2. How atchar became African Lifestyle
  3. Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d’Or award at Cannes Lifestyle
  4. Less cupcake more couture: suit styling tips for White House visit Lifestyle
  5. 'Cassie saved Cassie': Alex Fine breaks silence after wife’s explosive ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...
'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump