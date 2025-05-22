Flowers
IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this spring
SA has won gold for a second year running at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and will bring the winning display to Stanford, Western Cape, in September
22 May 2025 - 12:30
South Africa has struck gold at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, with its 2025 exhibit scooping another coveted gold medal — hot on the heels of its show-stopping comeback in 2024 after a few years' hiatus. ..
