Lifestyle

Flowers

IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this spring

SA has won gold for a second year running at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and will bring the winning display to Stanford, Western Cape, in September

22 May 2025 - 12:30 By Elizabeth Sleith

South Africa has struck gold at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, with its 2025 exhibit scooping another coveted gold medal — hot on the heels of its show-stopping comeback in 2024 after a few years' hiatus. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Less cupcake more couture: suit styling tips for White House visit Lifestyle
  2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs took ecstasy shaped like Obama's face, jury hears Lifestyle
  3. How atchar became African Lifestyle
  4. Is your colleague or boss an emotional vampire? Here’s what experts say Lifestyle
  5. Pop singer testifies to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ abuse, faces sharp cross-examination Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'South Africa's problem is not race, but it is crime' Losi to Trump
"We have many deaths, but it’s across the board not just white farmers"- Rupert ...