US singer Chris Brown granted R120m bail for world tour by UK court

22 May 2025 - 13:40 By Sam Tobin
Chris Brown performing at FNB Stadium in Soweto. File photo.
Image: Big Concerts

US singer Chris Brown was granted bail by a London court on Wednesday over a charge of serious assault after promising to pay a £5m (R120.9m) security fee, clearing the way for his world tour to begin next month.

Brown has been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors said was an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charge. He was not present at Southwark Crown Court when judge Tony Baumgartner granted him bail.

The R&B star, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, is set to kick off his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Brown was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last week after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago. He was initially refused bail on Friday but was granted bail on Wednesday on the condition he pay £4m (R96.7m) with a further £1m (R24.2m) due in seven days.

Brown was also required to surrender his passport, except for when he is travelling for his tour. He will next appear at London's Southwark Crown Court on June 20.

Reuters

