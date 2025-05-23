More than two decades later, Experiment 626, affectionately known as Stitch, is still tugging at the heartstrings of every Disney classic movie lover. This time, in the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which opens at cinemas on Friday.
The live-action remake stars Maia Kealoha as the cheeky Lilo and Sydney Agudong as her older sister Nani. In a nostalgic nod to the original, Chris Sanders, who also co-directed the 2002 animated film, returns to voice the mischievous yet lovable alien Stitch.
While the storyline takes a new direction, the heart of the classic remains intact. It’s an emotional journey that tells the tale of Ohana (family), sisterhood, friendship and duty.
What sets this reimagining apart is how it shines a light on Hawaiian identity, particularly in a powerful moment when Lilo’s neighbour reminds Cobra Bubbles, “We’re American citizens too”. It’s a brief but forceful line that underscores the often overlooked reality of Hawaii’s place in the US. This is a reminder of belonging, citizenship and cultural pride woven into a story about family and home.
REVIEW | Stitch returns with heart, heritage & a whole lot of mischief
Ohana on the big screen as the 2000s classic makes a comeback
Image: Mario Anzuoni
Justice for Medea in lacklustre modern spin
One of the standout joys of this remake is how closely many of the characters resemble their animated counterparts, from Cobra Bubbles’ stern but ultimately caring demeanour (though he could have been more bulky) to the zany energy of Jumba and Pleakley.
Also new is the deeper dive into Lilo’s background. Where the original glossed over the circumstances of her parents' passing, this version offers quiet, heartfelt moments that paint a fuller picture of her grief, her imagination and longing for connection. It adds an emotional depth that older viewers will appreciate while still being accessible to younger audiences.
The story's tweaks don’t disrupt the nostalgic charm but they expand it. We see Lilo more assertively embrace her quirks, find solidarity in her community and work harder to understand her sister Nani’s sacrifices. And Stitch, in all his chaotic cuteness, slowly finds his humanity (though he’s not human at all).
In the end, Stitch turns good not because he’s told to, but because he chooses to. The film closes on the iconic reminder that ‘Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten’ . A powerful message that hits just as hard in 2025 as it did in 2002.
