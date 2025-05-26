French police were investigating a possible arson attack as the main cause for a power outage which hit the Alpes-Maritimes region in southern France on Saturday, including Cannes, which is hosting its world-famous annual film festival.
“We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately,” said a spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie, adding no arrests had been made at this stage.
The local authority for the Alpes-Maritimes region had said earlier on Saturday the western part of the area, which includes Cannes, was suffering from a major electricity outage and RTE France was working on restoring power.
Police probe possible arson attack as Cannes and parts of southern France suffer power cut
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The Cannes Film Festival said the closing ceremony would take place as planned on Saturday night.
It said: “The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the closing ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions.”
Reuters
