Police probe possible arson attack as Cannes and parts of southern France suffer power cut

26 May 2025 - 06:30 By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Michaela Cabrera and Miranda Murray
A cook takes food out of the Carlton Hotel Beach Club on the Croisette after a major electricity outage during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 24 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French police were investigating a possible arson attack as the main cause for a power outage which hit the Alpes-Maritimes region in southern France on Saturday, including Cannes, which is hosting its world-famous annual film festival.

“We are looking into the likelihood of a fire being started deliberately,” said a spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie, adding no arrests had been made at this stage.

The local authority for the Alpes-Maritimes region had said earlier on Saturday the western part of the area, which includes Cannes, was suffering from a major electricity outage and RTE France was working on restoring power.

The Cannes Film Festival said the closing ceremony would take place as planned on Saturday night. 

It said: “The Palais des Festivals has switched to an independent power supply, allowing all scheduled events and screenings, including the closing ceremony, to proceed as planned and under normal conditions.”

Reuters

