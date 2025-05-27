If there's always one thing to expect from a Heidi Montag red carpet moment, it will be a lot of boob. But for this recent appearance, it seems the reality star was looking to show off a new hairdo and it was certainly not a hit. While an hourglass silhouette dress or jacket would accompany the glittering look better, the sleeveless jumpsuit should be the very last option, especially when worn with platform heels rather than any other boot variety.
Reneé, Taylen, Heidi: best and worst dressed at the American Music Awards
The AMAs have landed on Las Vegas soil: see who kept the party pumping in the latest fashions and who needs to keep their outfits in the dark
Image: David Becker/Getty Images
BEST
RENEÉ RAPP
Image: REUTERS/Ronda Churchill
Rapp turned heads in a sleek and sophisticated look for the purple carpet. Giving a sexy look for the AMA's relocation to Las Vegas, she captured a Sin City style look with a dress coat paired down with Louboutin pointed heels and diamond block earrings. The look not only accentuates her curves; the coat also creates length to make it elegant and chic rather than clunky and informal.
TAYLEN BIGGS
Image: David Becker/Getty Images
The social media sensation is famed for her interview looks and her red carpet get-up is no exception. Channeling the cowboys of Nevada, the boxy jacket doubles up as a dress with her cowboy boots being a cohesive match with every cowgirl's staple, a bandanna. The diamond ground ball evening bag is a perfect finish to the look to help them pair with the jacket's metallic tassels.
TIFFANY HADDISH
Image: REUTERS/Ronda Churchill
Rarely one to be seen on a best-dressed list, Haddish was a surprise on the carpet rocking a hooded Bronx and Banco gown. The hooded outfit brought a bit of streetwear with its design and some glam thanks to the plunging neckline and glittering sequins.
REBECCA BLACK
Image: REUTERS/Ronda Churchill
Las Vegas is loved for its last-minute weddings, and that is exactly what Black was looking to celebrate on the carpet. While the look would have been better off with her usual party girl style, the cinched 1950s Dior vibe she imbued in the ivory-and-pearl bridal gown with Sailor influences is a fun layered look that introduces a new aesthetic and red carpet approach for the DJ.
WORST
HEIDI MONTAG
Image: REUTERS/Ronda Churchill
If there's always one thing to expect from a Heidi Montag red carpet moment, it will be a lot of boob. But for this recent appearance, it seems the reality star was looking to show off a new hairdo and it was certainly not a hit. While an hourglass silhouette dress or jacket would accompany the glittering look better, the sleeveless jumpsuit should be the very last option, especially when worn with platform heels rather than any other boot variety.
DORA JAR
Image: Ronda Churchill
While the American Music Awards are the perfect place to showcase theatrical or party-ready looks, Dora Jar seems ready to hit the mall and shop for the look she needs to wear for the award show. The look could have been saved with fun Y2K-inspired makeup, a mixture of bows, clips and crimped hair and much more striking accessories and permanent body art to zone in on her high-low aesthetic.
BOMANIZER
Image: Ronda Churchill
Of all the Louis Vuitton menswear looks Bomanizer could have pulled, this library secretary ensemble is by far the most unexpected. All the look needed was the right trousers to make the formal look nerdy with a twist. Perhaps a colour-blocked option with a contrasting belt would have done more justice to this look.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Coco, Ciara, Jeremy: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Festival week 2
WATCH | DJ Tira sets the tone for Durban July with Mzansi's A-listers
That’s so brat: ‘365 party girl’ hairstyles to jump-start summer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos