Shudufhadzo Musida chats SA Style Award, Columbia University studies

Author, mental health advocate and former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has completed her first year at Columbia University in New York City, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in international affairs.
Musida was also among the celebrities honoured at the 2025 South African Style Awards in Johannesburg on Sunday for Most Innovative Style — recognised for her distinctive personal expression and commitment to redefining beauty and identity through creativity and achievement.
“My relationship with fashion has come full circle,” Musida told TimesLIVE in New York. “In high school I was different. I loved 1990s bohemian looks — boho chic. So I think the first time I wore a ball gown, I was 18 — wore it once, never wore it again. I only got into them during the [Miss SA] pageant. I’m a creative at heart.”
The 28-year-old Miss South Africa 2020 reflected on her style evolution and personal style. “My personal style depends on my mood, but it’s definitely about feeling comfortable. I don’t follow trends — I draw from different eras to show different parts of myself. I’m an ‘old soul’, but also playful — a tomboy who sometimes loves to dress up.”
Musida, who was born in Ha-Masia, Limpopo, felt fulfilled after her first year at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. “Living in New York has been one of the greatest gifts of my life,” she said.
“I’m focusing on economic and political development with a specialisation in leadership, innovation and design.
“I miss South Africa, but being able to do my masters at a school I’ve wanted to go to for the past 10 years has been an unforgettable life moment. I’m grateful to Phumzile [Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa] and so many who have helped make this journey possible.
“The experience of being Miss South Africa is something I’ll forever be proud of. Another highlight has been the privilege of working with the UN Population Fund and witnessing the extraordinary efforts to advance gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and mental wellbeing.”
Musida’s next project focuses on mindfulness. “I can’t go into it too much yet, but it’s something a lot of people have been asking me for,” she hinted. “So all I’m going to say is ‘Mindful Mondays’ is coming back.
“My key takeaway message to women who want to follow in my footsteps is just to make sure that you know your ‘why’. I love education and constantly strive to be learning something new — so make sure you never get complacent in achieving your purpose.”
Among the winners at Sunday’s star-studded SA Style Awards ceremony were performing artist Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, designer Mzukisi Mbane, models Lebo and Denetric Malope and Style Icon winner Connie Ferguson.
