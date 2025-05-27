Lifestyle

Shudufhadzo Musida chats SA Style Award, Columbia University studies

27 May 2025 - 14:42
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
From left: Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida; former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, founder of the Umlambo Foundation; and global strategist and author Busie Matsiko at the Africa Sisters of New York dinner at Pershing Square. File image
Image: Jen Su

Author, mental health advocate and former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida has completed her first year at Columbia University in New York City, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in international affairs.

Musida was also among the celebrities honoured at the 2025 South African Style Awards in Johannesburg on Sunday for Most Innovative Style — recognised for her distinctive personal expression and commitment to redefining beauty and identity through creativity and achievement.

“My relationship with fashion has come full circle,” Musida told TimesLIVE in New York. “In high school I was different. I loved 1990s bohemian looks — boho chic. So I think the first time I wore a ball gown, I was 18 — wore it once, never wore it again. I only got into them during the [Miss SA] pageant. I’m a creative at heart.”

The 28-year-old Miss South Africa 2020 reflected on her style evolution and personal style. “My personal style depends on my mood, but it’s definitely about feeling comfortable. I don’t follow trends — I draw from different eras to show different parts of myself. I’m an ‘old soul’, but also playful — a tomboy who sometimes loves to dress up.”

Musida, who was born in Ha-Masia, Limpopo, felt fulfilled after her first year at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs. “Living in New York has been one of the greatest gifts of my life,” she said.

“I’m focusing on economic and political development with a specialisation in leadership, innovation and design.

“I miss South Africa, but being able to do my masters at a school I’ve wanted to go to for the past 10 years has been an unforgettable life moment. I’m grateful to Phumzile [Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa] and so many who have helped make this journey possible.

“The experience of being Miss South Africa is something I’ll forever be proud of. Another highlight has been the privilege of working with the UN Population Fund and witnessing the extraordinary efforts to advance gender equality, sexual and reproductive health and mental wellbeing.”

Shudu Musiḓa on Instagram: "This week (and the past few months), so many dreams came true. And it’s not lost on me how prayer and manifestation work. Being in New York, doing the things I once only prayed for… it humbles me every single time. When you’re rooted in purpose, especially one bigger than you, you find strength in places you didn’t even know existed. People often ask how I do it, but the truth is… sometimes I don’t even know. Sometimes the vision isn’t clear, because it’s bigger than me. And even when I don’t realize it, I’m not just getting through the day. I’m actually thriving. So my prayer is this: may you not just get through the day either. May you pause and realize you’re thriving too. May you take stock of the things you’ve prayed for and the things you’ve already achieved. And may you always remember—when you pray, someone is listening. When you manifest, it will come true. ❤️ #BeDelusionalWithYourFaith 💋"

Musida’s next project focuses on mindfulness. “I can’t go into it too much yet, but it’s something a lot of people have been asking me for,” she hinted. “So all I’m going to say is ‘Mindful Mondays’ is coming back.

“My key takeaway message to women who want to follow in my footsteps is just to make sure that you know your ‘why’. I love education and constantly strive to be learning something new — so make sure you never get complacent in achieving your purpose.”

Among the winners at Sunday’s star-studded SA Style Awards ceremony were performing artist Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, designer Mzukisi Mbane, models Lebo and Denetric Malope and Style Icon winner Connie Ferguson.

READ MORE:

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala appointed national director of Miss Supranational SA

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has been appointed the new national director of Miss Supranational SA.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Beauty with purpose: Zoalize bids SA farewell in glamorous Miss World send-off

With grace in her step and purpose in her heart, Miss World South Africa 2024 Zoalize Jansen van Rensburg made her final South African appearance ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Busie Matsiko brings her ‘vision board to success’ in new book

South African global strategist and entrepreneur Busie Matsiko is set to release her book, 'Create the Life of Your Dreams', at the end of this month.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Liesl Laurie celebrates 10th anniversary of her crowning as Miss South Africa

"I spent time with almost every person at this celebration in the week leading up to the celebration and they said nothing."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

What you need to know about Zozibini Tunzi's wedding

Tunzi shared the first pictures of her fairy-tale wedding on Sunday afternoon and here is everything we know
Lifestyle
2 months ago
