Lifestyle

The dynamic world of stokvels

27 May 2025 - 14:14
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
How collective savings are shaping our financial future.
How collective savings are shaping our financial future.
Image: Supplied

In this inaugural issue of Stokvels, we explore the transformative impact of stokvels, those remarkable community-driven savings groups reshaping financial landscapes. As economic challenges persist, stokvels emerge as vital tools for combatting inflation and fostering financial resilience. We delve into how these groups have evolved from simple support networks to sophisticated investment vehicles, offering a lifeline to many. 

Discover how communities leverage collective buying power to tackle rising costs and gain insights into effective money management strategies within stokvels that pave the way for financial success. 

Entrepreneurs will find inspiration in innovative approaches to harnessing communal resources for business growth, tapping into the collective strength of these groups. We also celebrate the cultural significance of stokvels, honouring their role in upholding community spirit through traditional practices such as burial societies. These groups preserve cultural heritage and provide essential support in times of need. 

Empowerment is a key theme, particularly in how stokvels open doors for women, fostering leadership and economic independence. We also highlight the role of technology in modernising stokvels with insights from an industry leader, Tshepo Moloi, CEO of StokFella, on how digital advancements are making these groups more accessible and efficient. Join us as we journey through the dynamic world of stokvels, where community spirit meets  financial innovation, and discover how these collective efforts drive change and empowerment across diverse communities.  

Busani Moyo, Editor 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

5 financial facts every new parent needs to know for their bundle of joy

No matter how much preparation you put into nurseries, baby reveals and doctor checkups, becoming a parent can be a whirlwind.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Dr Martens creative director Darren McKoy steps down after a decade

Dr Martens’ creative director Darren McKoy has announced his departure from the iconic footwear brand after a remarkable 10 years.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Four Valentine’s Day do’s and don'ts to help you land that second date

It's not only lovers and friends that need presents in the month of love, pets do too. Here are some tips to make sure you don't get your gifts wrong
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Top roles that made Presley Chweneyagae an icon Lifestyle
  3. Police probe possible arson attack as Cannes and parts of southern France ... Lifestyle
  4. Coco, Ciara, Jeremy: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Festival week 2 Lifestyle
  5. The Sun King of Sin City Lifestyle

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament