Veteran small-screen movie star Presley Chweneyagae has died. Details of the actor's passing have not been confirmed but a statement shared by his agency MLA on Tuesday revealed he died on Tuesday at the age of 40.
While Chweneyagae had landed in hot water in the past, his roles have captivated local and international audiences for well over 20 years. Here is a look at some of the characters that made him a household name.
WATCH | Top roles that made Presley Chweneyagae an icon
His debut was the conflicted criminal in Tsotsi
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
TSOTSI
Chweneyagae's first screen role was a big debut playing the conflicted criminal as the titular character in the Tsotsi movie. The Oscar-winning film put the spotlight on both Chweneyagae and his leading lady Terry Pheto, who also enjoyed a successful debut.
THE RIVER
No stranger to comedy, Chweneyagae became a favourite for telenovela fans who fell in love with the antics and quips of his character Cobra in The River. The story followed the families and lives of a community living near a diamond mine. While Cobra was killed off towards the finale of the show, a spin-off titled Cobreezy was created focusing on his character. It was one of the last productions he worked on.
THE NUMBER
The Number took saw the actor play yet another criminal and was his last reunion with Pheto. The story also showcases Chweneyagae's acting chops in a smaller role.
INUMBER NUMBER: JOZI GOLD
This buddy cop movie saw Chweneyagae and screen favourite S'dumo Mtshali play opposites in a comedic heist. With its stunning scenes and quick-witted script, Chweneyagae cemented his place as one of South Africa's top comedic acts.
