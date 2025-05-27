Lifestyle

WATCH | Top roles that made Presley Chweneyagae an icon

His debut was the conflicted criminal in Tsotsi

27 May 2025 - 12:37 By Staff Writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Actor Presley Chweneyagae has died.
Actor Presley Chweneyagae has died.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Veteran small-screen movie star Presley Chweneyagae has died. Details of the actor's passing have not been confirmed but a statement shared by his agency MLA on Tuesday revealed he died on Tuesday at the age of 40.

While Chweneyagae had landed in hot water in the past, his roles have captivated local and international audiences for well over 20 years. Here is a look at some of the characters that made him a household name.

TSOTSI

Chweneyagae's first screen role was a big debut playing the conflicted criminal as the titular character in the Tsotsi movie. The Oscar-winning film put the spotlight on both Chweneyagae and his leading lady Terry Pheto, who also enjoyed a successful debut.

THE RIVER

No stranger to comedy, Chweneyagae became a favourite for telenovela fans who fell in love with the antics and quips of his character Cobra in The River. The story followed the families and lives of a community living near a diamond mine. While Cobra was killed off towards the finale of the show, a spin-off titled Cobreezy was created focusing on his character. It was one of the last productions he worked on.

THE NUMBER

The Number took saw the actor play yet another criminal and was his last reunion with Pheto. The story also showcases Chweneyagae's acting chops in a smaller role.

INUMBER NUMBER: JOZI GOLD

This buddy cop movie saw Chweneyagae and screen favourite S'dumo Mtshali play opposites in a comedic heist. With its stunning scenes and quick-witted script, Chweneyagae cemented his place as one of South Africa's top comedic acts.

READ MORE:

Actor Presley Chweneyagae dies

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues and all who knew and loved him," said the actor's agency.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Renowned jewellery designer Jenna Clifford has died, family confirms

Renowned South African jewellery designer and philanthropist Jenna Clifford died on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Seven things to know about actress Shannen Doherty, who has died at 53

A look at the life of Hollywood's misunderstood bad girl
Lifestyle
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this ... Lifestyle
  2. Police probe possible arson attack as Cannes and parts of southern France ... Lifestyle
  3. Coco, Ciara, Jeremy: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Festival week 2 Lifestyle
  4. Rapper Kid Cudi testifies Sean 'Diddy' Combs broke into his house Lifestyle
  5. Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament
Tsotsi | "Preying on the Weak' (HD) | Presley Chweneyagae, Jerry Mofokeng | 2006