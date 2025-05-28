Vaginal bleeding, which refers to blood loss from the vagina, and severe abdominal pain during pregnancy can be concerning. While light spotting is often common in the early stages, heavier bleeding or severe cramping could signal a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or placental issues such as placental abruption. The conditions can pose significant risks to mother and baby. Amniotic discharge, or fluid leaking from the vagina, could be a sign of preterm labour, which requires urgent medical attention.
5 health warning signs new moms and dads should look out for
Here are symptoms expecting parents should keep in mind
From gender reveals to baby showers, there is a lot to be celebrated when it comes to welcoming a newborn. While couples can always look forward to the celebrations tied to their bundle of joy, it's also important to be cautious about serious issues that can arise during a pregnancy.
Dis-Chem Baby City CEO Lizeth Kruger said expecting parents should be wary of symptoms that may “signal something serious”.
“Your wellbeing and your baby’s health are always worth the extra care. If you're in doubt, check in with a healthcare provider. Regular check-ups during and after pregnancy help catch potential issues early and ensure continued support for mother and baby,” said Kruger.
Here are five warning signs she believes everyone should look out for:
1. Vaginal bleeding, amniotic discharge or severe abdominal pains
Vaginal bleeding, which refers to blood loss from the vagina, and severe abdominal pain during pregnancy can be concerning. While light spotting is often common in the early stages, heavier bleeding or severe cramping could signal a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or placental issues such as placental abruption. The conditions can pose significant risks to mother and baby. Amniotic discharge, or fluid leaking from the vagina, could be a sign of preterm labour, which requires urgent medical attention.
If vaginal bleeding, amniotic discharge or abdominal pain is accompanied by dizziness or weakness, it may indicate a medical emergency. Understanding the importance of regular check-ups during pregnancy and seeking immediate medical attention is crucial, as it can help minimise risks and improve outcomes for mother and baby.
2. Severe headaches and blurred vision
Headaches are a common symptom during pregnancy, often caused by hormonal fluctuations, dehydration or stress. However, severe headaches accompanied by blurred vision may signal more serious conditions, such as pre-eclampsia. This is a condition characterised by high blood pressure that can be dangerous if not treated promptly. It can lead to organ damage, seizures, changes to foetal development and preterm birth.
5 financial facts every new parent needs to know for their bundle of joy
Pre-eclampsia can develop suddenly and worsen rapidly, resulting in complications such as stroke or organ failure. It is essential to monitor for symptoms such as headaches, vision changes, and swelling. If you experience any of these signs, seeking immediate medical attention is vital to manage blood pressure and prevent severe complications.
3. Falls during pregnancy
Falls, whether from slipping, tripping, or accidents, can be particularly concerning during pregnancy. While the amniotic sac provides some protection, a significant fall may harm the placenta or cervix or potentially lead to preterm labour, depending on its severity.
After a fall it’s crucial to monitor for symptoms such as bleeding, cramping or reduced foetal movement. Even if you don’t feel hurt, internal effects may not be immediately visible. It’s always wise to consult a healthcare provider after a fall to ensure the safety of your baby.
4. Difficulty breathing or rapid breathing
Pregnancy naturally causes some changes in the respiratory system due to the expanding uterus pressing on the diaphragm. However, if you experience shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or rapid breathing that doesn't improve with rest, it may signal a more serious condition, such as a blood clot (pulmonary embolism), anaemia or gestational diabetes.
Breathing difficulties or rapid breathing could point to a potentially life-threatening issue for mother and baby. If the symptoms arise, specially suddenly, it’s crucial to seek medical help immediately. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent complications such as respiratory failure or foetal distress.
5. Fever and weakness
A fever during pregnancy should never be ignored as it may be a sign of an infection. Infections such as urinary tract infections, flu or more severe conditions such as sepsis can pose risks to you and your baby if not addressed. A fever, especially when accompanied by chills or body aches, could also indicate a serious health issue requiring immediate attention.
Fever and fatigue may point to an underlying infection that, if untreated, can impact the foetus. Infections such as flu can cause dehydration, which increases the chances of premature labour or low birth weight.
