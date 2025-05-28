The history of the first burger has always been shrouded in mystery. Whether you sink your teeth into an offering from a favoured franchise or lie awake some nights pondering the ingredients of Sponge Bob's Krabby Patty, the love for meat on a bun is appreciated the world over.
Coinciding with burger month in the US, International Burger Day is set aside to celebrate every bite.
Taking part this year is Sibiya Casino, with its specials for some of SA's most beloved hot spots for a good burger:
- Beira Alta Restaurant - A Portuguese burger with a house-made beef patty topped with chouriço slices for R155.
- Nando’s - A tender chicken burger prepared with Nando's' unique peri-peri recipe served with a single side of your choice for R92.
- Steers - Big Bacon King Steer Burger with chips for R129.90.
- Spur - From Sibaya Spur, the original Spur burger – your choice of beef, soya or chicken - served with a side of your choice (single 160g) for R114.90. The burger combo is your choice of a beef, soya or chicken patty topped with cheese, and a 350ml Coke, for R164.90. The Rib burger – succulent pork rib patties grilled with Spur Basting topped with cheese served with a side of your choice – for R 129.80. The famous Cheddamelt burger - your choice of a beef, soya or chicken patty topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce, with a side of your choice - for R142.90.
Don't have a chance to catch the special this week? Here's a recipe from Sibaya Casino's Salon Privé chef Prudence Ntombela that's sure to bust the cravings.
Chicken or beef: tasty recipes to try for International Burger Day
Chef Prudence Ntombela of Sibaya Casino’s exclusive Salon Privé serves up irresistible recipes
Image: 123RF/dragoscondrea
Image: Supplied
Cajun chicken burger
Ingredients:
Method:
BBQ lamb burger
Ingredients:
Method:
See all offers www.suninternational.com/sibaya.
