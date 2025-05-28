Lifestyle

Chicken or beef: tasty recipes to try for International Burger Day

Chef Prudence Ntombela of Sibaya Casino’s exclusive Salon Privé serves up irresistible recipes

28 May 2025 - 13:46 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Take a big bite out of these International Burger Day recipes.
Take a big bite out of these International Burger Day recipes.
Image: 123RF/dragoscondrea

The history of the first burger has always been shrouded in mystery. Whether you sink your teeth into an offering from a favoured franchise or lie awake some nights pondering the ingredients of Sponge Bob's Krabby Patty, the love for meat on a bun is appreciated the world over.

Coinciding with burger month in the US, International Burger Day is set aside to celebrate every bite.

Taking part this year is Sibiya Casino, with its specials for some of SA's most beloved hot spots for a good burger:

  • Beira Alta Restaurant - A Portuguese burger with a house-made beef patty topped with chouriço slices for R155.
  • Nando’s - A tender chicken burger prepared with Nando's' unique peri-peri recipe served with a single side of your choice for R92.
  • Steers - Big Bacon King Steer Burger with chips for R129.90.
  • Spur - From Sibaya Spur, the original Spur burger – your choice of beef, soya or chicken - served with a side of your choice (single 160g) for R114.90. The burger combo is your choice of a beef, soya or chicken patty topped with cheese, and a 350ml Coke, for R164.90. The Rib burger – succulent pork rib patties grilled with Spur Basting topped with cheese served with a side of your choice – for R 129.80. The famous Cheddamelt burger - your choice of a beef, soya or chicken patty topped with melted cheese and creamy mushroom or pepper sauce, with a side of your choice - for R142.90.

Don't have a chance to catch the special this week? Here's a recipe from Sibaya Casino's Salon Privé chef Prudence Ntombela that's sure to bust the cravings.

Chef Prudence Ntombela.
Chef Prudence Ntombela.
Image: Supplied

Cajun chicken burger 

Ingredients:

  • 1 burger bun
  • 20g soft butter
  • 30g oil, plus extra for frying
  • 250g chicken breast
  • 25g Cajun spice
  • 40g mayonnaise
  • 2g paprika
  • 30g fresh tomato
  • 15g red onion
  • 30g fresh lettuce
  • 200g potatoes
  • Seasoning

Method:

  1. Cut the chicken breast horizontally to open into a butterfly. Add Cajun spice, oil and seasoning and set aside for 10 minutes in the fridge.
  2. Cut the burger bun and butter on both sides. Place on a pan until golden brown. Set aside.
  3. Grill the chicken breast over a medium-high heat for 4 minutes on each side until fully cooked through. 
  4. Slice the onion and tomato into rings and set aside. Mix the mayonnaise and paprika together, then spread the mixture on both sides of the bun. 
  5. To assemble the burger, layer the lettuce, tomato and red onion on the bottom half of the bun. Place the chicken on top, drizzle with additional paprika mayo and finish with the top half of the bun.
  6. In a medium-sized pot, heat the oil and fry the potatoes in your preferred cut for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Season with salt, pepper and Cajun spice, then serve on a plate alongside the burger.

BBQ lamb burger

Ingredients: 

  • 150g lamb mince
  • 30g oil
  • 1 burger bun
  • 20g soft butter
  • 40g mayonnaise
  • 2g paprika
  • 30g fresh tomato
  • 15g red onion
  • 30g fresh lettuce
  • 200g potatoes
  • 40g BBQ sauce
  • Seasoning

Method:

  1. Roll the mince into a ball and flatten. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook patties on each side for 4 minutes. Set aside.
  2. Cut the burger bun and butter on both sides and toast in the pan.
  3. Slice the onion and tomato into rings and set aside. Mix the mayonnaise and paprika together, then spread the mixture on both sides of the bun.
  4. To assemble the burger, layer the lettuce, tomato and red onion on the bottom half of the bun. Place the lamb patty on top, drizzle with BBQ sauce, and finish with the top half of the bun.
  5. In a medium-sized pot, heat the oil and fry the potatoes in your preferred cut for 8 to 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
  6. Season with salt, pepper and Cajun spice, then serve on a plate alongside the burger.

See all offers www.suninternational.com/sibaya.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Get a taste of Jameson Stock’s lobster and pork belly recipe

The Michelin star celebrity chef is turning your next meal into a five-star dining experience with this delectable dish.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

RECIPE | Air fryer guava ribs with a spicy kick

Try this 20-minute recipe for a delectable dish with a spicy twist.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

We test the latest craze — chocolate hot cross buns

And share some Easter fun for the kids — and big kids too — to make this a memorable long weekend
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Top roles that made Presley Chweneyagae an icon Lifestyle
  3. Shudufhadzo Musida chats SA Style Award, Columbia University studies Lifestyle
  4. Coco, Ciara, Jeremy: best and worst dressed at Cannes Film Festival week 2 Lifestyle
  5. Reneé, Taylen, Heidi: best and worst dressed at the American Music Awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

U.S. Military Shifts Strategy In Africa Amid Rising Insurgencies
Taraji P. Henson’s 2025 Commencement Speech Spelman College. This Message Will ...