Breast milk, divorce papers, Ozempic: Uber reveals oddest lost & found items

Uber has released its ninth annual lost & found index, revealing some entertaining, most commonly forgotten items but also some jaw-droppingly unique ones.
“As Mercury finally comes out of retrograde, which astrologists say impacts forgetfulness, we’re back with the ninth annual Uber lost & found index. It’s our yearly snapshot of the most commonly forgotten and most unique items left behind,” said Uber in a media statement.
Unsurprisingly, phones, wallets and keys topped the list of most commonly forgotten items over the past year.
Rounding out the top 10 were luggage, headphones, glasses, clothing, passports, vapes and water bottles.
The list has also included some unique items such as a DNA testing kit, divorce papers and breast milk. The list also had a urinal, boiled eggs and a candle, as well as two mattresses.
Uber’s VP of operations Camiel Irving weighed in on the quirky findings.
“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year. Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings,” said Irving.
Uber noted that retrieving lost items is easy, with 1.7-million riders getting their items back.
“Whether you were one of the gamers who left a Nintendo Switch, a Pilates princess who misplaced your grip socks, or were among the 1.7-million riders who accidentally left behind their phone last year, retrieving your lost items is easy with a few taps in the app,” said Uber.
This year’s index revealed trends in luxury, wellness and late-night forgetfulness.
The index shows that red items were the most forgotten colour, with more than 8,000 red items reported lost. Luxury items included a gold Rolex, a Hermès belt, a Prada scrunchie and a Balmain navy blazer with gold buttons.
Apple topped the brand leader board, with over 1.7-million iPhones and Androids combined left in rides. AirPods and other Apple gear were among the most lost items.
Foodie fails included 175 hamburger sliders, 100 wings, crab legs, five gallons of beans and even 108 eggs.
Uber said 11pm to midnight was the prime window for forgetfulness, likely as nights wind down and wallets get left behind after a long evening out.
Uber said the lost items spiked during Mercury’s retrograde in April 2024 with more than 7,000 rides reporting forgotten items on April 5 alone.
Uber tracked which days were most likely to see specific items left behind such as gloves on Mondays, jackets on Tuesdays, medicine on Wednesdays, umbrellas on Thursdays and Fridays, cowboy hats on Saturdays and debit cards on Sundays.
New York City claimed the title of the most forgetful city, while October 26 was the single most forgetful day of the year.
One of the more eyebrow-raising trends included a surprising number of dental items left behind, from Invisalign and gold teeth to full sets of dentures.
Some of the luxury items shared were Air Jordan 1s worth $1,800 (R32,118), a black Gucci belt, a black Dior shawl, a Prada scrunchie and a Burberry throw blanket.
Uber said alcohol brands left behind included Crown Royal, a gallon of Grey Goose, a fifth of Remy Azul, Don Julio 1942, Platinum vodka and Hennessy X.O.
