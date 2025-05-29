Lifestyle

Breast milk, divorce papers, Ozempic: Uber reveals oddest lost & found items

Mannequin heads, live lobsters and expensive fashion items also left behind

29 May 2025 - 13:58
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
New York was the most forgetful city, while October 26 was the single most forgetful day of the year. Stock photo.
New York was the most forgetful city, while October 26 was the single most forgetful day of the year. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

Uber has released its ninth annual lost & found index, revealing some entertaining, most commonly forgotten items but also some jaw-droppingly unique ones.

“As Mercury finally comes out of retrograde, which astrologists say impacts forgetfulness, we’re back with the ninth annual Uber lost & found index. It’s our yearly snapshot of the most commonly forgotten and most unique items left behind,” said Uber in a media statement.

Unsurprisingly, phones, wallets and keys topped the list of most commonly forgotten items over the past year.

Rounding out the top 10 were luggage, headphones, glasses, clothing, passports, vapes and water bottles.

The list has also included some unique items such as a DNA testing kit, divorce papers and breast milk. The list also had a urinal, boiled eggs and a candle, as well as two mattresses.

One hungry customer ordered Uber Eats 2,378 times in a year: report

The 2024 Uber Eats Cravings Report, which delves into the nation's top food delivery trends, showed crispy chicken topped the list as the most ...
News
2 months ago

Uber’s VP of operations Camiel Irving weighed in on the quirky findings.

“From wayward mannequin heads to live lobsters, Uber riders have left behind some truly unforgettable items this year. Whether essential or totally unusual, we understand how important it is to be reunited with your lost belongings,” said Irving.

Uber noted that retrieving lost items is easy, with 1.7-million riders getting their items back.

“Whether you were one of the gamers who left a Nintendo Switch, a Pilates princess who misplaced your grip socks, or were among the 1.7-million riders who accidentally left behind their phone last year, retrieving your lost items is easy with a few taps in the app,” said Uber. 

This year’s index revealed trends in luxury, wellness and late-night forgetfulness. 

The index shows that red items were the most forgotten colour, with more than 8,000 red items reported lost. Luxury items included a gold Rolex, a Hermès belt, a Prada scrunchie and a Balmain navy blazer with gold buttons.

Apple topped the brand leader board, with over 1.7-million iPhones and Androids combined left in rides. AirPods and other Apple gear were among the most lost items.

Foodie fails included 175 hamburger sliders, 100 wings, crab legs, five gallons of beans and even 108 eggs.

Uber bets on affordability with shared fixed-route rides, expanded passes

Uber Technologies on Wednesday unveiled a range of new offerings such as shared fixed-route rides and expanded membership passes, targeting consumers ...
News
2 weeks ago

Uber said 11pm to midnight was the prime window for forgetfulness, likely as nights wind down and wallets get left behind after a long evening out.

Uber said the lost items spiked during Mercury’s retrograde in April 2024 with more than 7,000 rides reporting forgotten items on April 5 alone.

Uber tracked which days were most likely to see specific items left behind such as gloves on Mondays, jackets on Tuesdays, medicine on Wednesdays, umbrellas on Thursdays and Fridays, cowboy hats on Saturdays and debit cards on Sundays. 

New York City claimed the title of the most forgetful city, while October 26 was the single most forgetful day of the year.

One of the more eyebrow-raising trends included a surprising number of dental items left behind, from Invisalign and gold teeth to full sets of dentures. 

Some of the luxury items shared were Air Jordan 1s worth $1,800 (R32,118), a black Gucci belt, a black Dior shawl, a Prada scrunchie and a Burberry throw blanket.

Uber said alcohol brands left behind included Crown Royal, a gallon of Grey Goose, a fifth of Remy Azul, Don Julio 1942, Platinum vodka and Hennessy X.O.

READ MORE:

Chinese robotaxi makers head to a welcoming Gulf as overseas ambitions grow

If you're a Chinese robotaxi company, the Gulf has become the place to be, attractive for a regulatory environment that is embracing the technology ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

What’s pushing uber strong demand for used cars

The rise of e-hailing platforms in South Africa has accelerated demand for entry-level vehicles, but views are mixed on whether this might push up ...
Business Times
2 months ago

‘Zero tolerance for this behaviour’: Uber probes Anele Mdoda’s ‘harrowing’ experience

"We are urgently looking into this matter," says an Uber spokesperson.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Cape Town’s safety and security investigative unit nabs 'gang members' linked to e-hailing robbery

Three alleged gang members allegedly involved in an armed robbery targeting an Uber driver in Athlone on Christmas Eve have been arrested.
News
4 months ago

E-hailing driver siphons R650k from Danish tourist, friends' credit card

Driver roped in his brother in Europe to go on a spending spree at luxury boutique shops.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | SA wins gold at Chelsea — and will rebuild the blooms at home this ... Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Top roles that made Presley Chweneyagae an icon Lifestyle
  3. Chicken or beef: tasty recipes to try for International Burger Day Lifestyle
  4. Shudufhadzo Musida chats SA Style Award, Columbia University studies Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | Fashion and trends spotted at the Nedbank International Polo Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Can Tech Fix Africa’s Property Puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos Thinks So
Migrant boat capsizes near Canary Islands