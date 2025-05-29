This gin lover is drawn to heritage, tradition and the stories that connect them to gin's rich history. They appreciate classic serves, vintage glassware and gins that honour traditional production methods. Often attracted to brands with compelling origin stories or historical connections.
Celebrate World Gin Day with five easy-peasy cocktail mixes
See what type of spirits connoisseur you are and which gin matches your personality
Today [Thursday] is World Gin Day which sees many raising a glass to their favourite spirit. Whether it's locally produced or an export your loved ones enjoy, selecting the right gin needs consideration not just of how you drink it but also who you share it with. With that said, one can always wonder what type of gin drinker are you?
Gin enthusiasts fall into distinct categories, each with their own rituals, preferences and approach to enjoying this beloved spirit. Whether you're buying for yourself or choosing the perfect gift, Musgrave Spirits has identified five types of gin lovers.
THE BOTANICAL SCHOLAR
Image: Supplied
This discerning drinker approaches gin like a fine wine connoisseur. They can identify juniper notes from across the room and debate the merits of citrus peel vs whole citrus in distillation. The Botanical Scholar appreciates the art of gin-making and often enjoys their spirit neat or with just a splash of premium tonic to preserve the botanical complexity.
Perfect match: gin with a splash of tonic and a squeeze of lemon for the classic G&T.
THE ADVENTURE SEEKER
Image: Supplied
Always ready to try the latest gin innovation, these drinkers embrace unusual botanicals and experimental flavours. They're the first to order that odd-sounding cocktail and love discovering gins that challenge conventional expectations. Their home bar is a testing ground for new combinations and creative serves.
Perfect match: A Musgrave Original cocktail called Botanical Arrangement made with blue curacao liquor, Socks Hibiscus Syrup, 25ml Whey (emulsifier), 25ml lime juice. Garnished with three sprigs of fresh lavender and lemon zest.
THE SOCIAL BUTTERFLY
Image: Supplied
Gin, for them, is about bringing people together. They host garden parties, weekend brunches and impromptu gatherings where a well-crafted G&T is the social lubricant that gets conversations flowing. They value approachable flavours that appeal to diverse palates and love gin that photographs well for their social media.
Perfect match: The Golden Pear cocktail. Made with 50ml original gin, 37.5ml Socks Pear Syrup, 25ml lemon juice, dash of cardamom powder. Shake all ingredients and strain into a glass topped with soda water.
Garnish with a sprinkle of gold glitter on top with a slice of fresh green pear.
THE COCKTAIL CRAFTSPERSON
Image: Supplied
These gin lovers view their spirit as an ingredient in a larger symphony. They own professional bar tools, know the difference between stirring and shaking and can craft everything from a perfect Negroni to innovative gin-based creations. They seek gins that hold their own in complex cocktails while complementing other ingredients.
Perfect match: Pretty in Pink cocktail made with 25ml Musgrave Pink Gin, 12.5ml Socks Cherry-Blossom Syrup, 12.5ml lime juice and one small drop of pink food colour. Wet shake ingredients and double strain into a chilled flute, topped with sparkling wine. Garnish with dried rose petals with hits of lumo pink glitter to be even more fancy.
THE NOSTALGIC ROMANTIC
Image: Supplied
This gin lover is drawn to heritage, tradition and the stories that connect them to gin's rich history. They appreciate classic serves, vintage glassware and gins that honour traditional production methods. Often attracted to brands with compelling origin stories or historical connections.
Perfect match: Spiced Tea Negroni, a play on one of the world's most traditional gin cocktails. Made with 35ml Musgrave Pink Gin, 25ml rosso vermouth (Martini), orange bitters, aromatic bitters and garnished with one orange slice, half a cinnamon quill, two cloves, one star anise and warm sweet hibiscus tea.
