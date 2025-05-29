Emerging voices at Latitudes: Guy Simpson and Thando Salman
While one artist confronts memory and decay, another explores the depths of adulthood at the recent RMB Latitudes Art Fair
29 May 2025 - 07:42
Stretched across the lush, ivy-covered grounds of Shepstone Gardens, the RMB Latitudes Art Fair was alive with energy. As a first-time attendee, I half expected a highbrow affair: a gathering of elite collectors earnestly discussing the existential weight of a single blue dot on canvas. Instead, I found something far more democratic and refreshing. From groups of wide-eyed students to families corralling toddlers, the fair attracted a true cross-section of Johannesburg’s population...
