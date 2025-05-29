Lifestyle

IN PICS | Fashion and trends spotted at the Nedbank International Polo

Stella Artois summoned South Africa's top fashionistas who showed off winter trends for the distinguished affair

29 May 2025 - 10:15 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Guest at the Nedbank Polo.
Guest at the Nedbank Polo.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios

In partnership with Stella Artois, the 2025 Nedbank International Polo reignited the age-old rivalry between South Africa and Argentina — a stylish showdown on the field and the sidelines. Hosted at the iconic Inanda Club in Sandton Argentina narrowly defeated South Africa by 14 to 12 in a thrilling match watched by some of the country's most fashionable guests.

Guests showed up and showed off for the theme “Couture on Green,” transforming the Sandton polo field into a runway of bold elegance.

True to form, Stella Artois elevated the day with its signature Perfect Serve — crisp, chilled chalices presented in iconic fashion — while notable personalities such as actor and musician Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, creative director and co-founder of Button Brothers Palmer Mutandwa, multidisciplinary artist Kokona “Kay Kay” Ribane and BET TV presenter Naledi Radebe curated standout style moments. Here are some of the looks you may have missed.

SEEING GREEN

Actor and musician, Nirvana Nokwe.
Actor and musician, Nirvana Nokwe.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Rocking the Couture on Green theme.
Rocking the Couture on Green theme.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Designer, Palmer Mutandwa.
Designer, Palmer Mutandwa.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios

CRISP CUTS

Lubabalo Mxalisa of Neimil.
Lubabalo Mxalisa of Neimil.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Guest at the polo.
Guest at the polo.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios

LAYERS AND FRILLS

Flowy dresses were a favourite among guests.
Flowy dresses were a favourite among guests.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Grecian inspired styling to create sophisticated silhouttes.
Grecian inspired styling to create sophisticated silhouttes.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios

AUTHENTIC AND BOLD

Guests emrbace heritage for elevated looks.
Guests emrbace heritage for elevated looks.
Image: Strike a Pose Studios

