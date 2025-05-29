In partnership with Stella Artois, the 2025 Nedbank International Polo reignited the age-old rivalry between South Africa and Argentina — a stylish showdown on the field and the sidelines. Hosted at the iconic Inanda Club in Sandton Argentina narrowly defeated South Africa by 14 to 12 in a thrilling match watched by some of the country's most fashionable guests.
Guests showed up and showed off for the theme “Couture on Green,” transforming the Sandton polo field into a runway of bold elegance.
True to form, Stella Artois elevated the day with its signature Perfect Serve — crisp, chilled chalices presented in iconic fashion — while notable personalities such as actor and musician Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, creative director and co-founder of Button Brothers Palmer Mutandwa, multidisciplinary artist Kokona “Kay Kay” Ribane and BET TV presenter Naledi Radebe curated standout style moments. Here are some of the looks you may have missed.
IN PICS | Fashion and trends spotted at the Nedbank International Polo
Stella Artois summoned South Africa's top fashionistas who showed off winter trends for the distinguished affair
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
SEEING GREEN
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
CRISP CUTS
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
LAYERS AND FRILLS
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
AUTHENTIC AND BOLD
Image: Strike a Pose Studios
