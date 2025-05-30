Lifestyle

RECIPE | Soup vs curry vs stew: hearty dishes to keep you warm in winter

From a beef and beer stew to a vegan or meaty goulash, take a swing at these steamy dishes to help you thaw out this season

30 May 2025 - 12:02 By THANGO NTWASA (COMPILED)
Beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash.
Image: Toby Murphy

BEEF 'N STEW WITH ROOT VEGGIE MASH

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1kg beef chuck, cut into chunks

30ml (2 tbsp) cake flour

30ml (2 tbsp) oil

2 onions, finely chopped

340ml beer

500ml (2 cups) beef stock

2 bay leaves

30ml (2 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

10ml (2 tsp) sugar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Root veggie mash:

1kg diced mixed root vegetables (such as carrots, turnips and potatoes)

100g butter

125ml (½ cup) milk

Method:

  1. Toss the chuck chunks through the flour in a large bowl.
  2. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onions until translucent.
  3. Add the meat and brown slightly.
  4. Pour over the beer and stock, and add the bay leaves. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and sugar and season. Cover and simmer for 2 hours.
  5. For the mash, boil the mixed root vegetables in a large pan about a quarter filled with water. When soft, drain off the water and return the vegetables to the pan over medium heat, shaking to help the steam escape. Stir in the butter and milk, mash roughly and season well with salt and pepper.
  6. Serve the stew with mash and a good beer.

CURRIED TRIPE

Tripe curry with Sharon Mbonambi’s secret ingredient.
Image: Supplied

Serves 6

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) canola oil

2 medium onions, chopped

½ green pepper, chopped

2 medium potatoes, cut into 1.5cm cubes

30ml (2 tbsp) medium curry powder

1 clove garlic, crushed

5ml (1 tsp) paprika

400g can crushed tomatoes

1kg pre-cooked ox tripe

Salt and ground black pepper taste

10ml (2 tsp) smooth apricot jam

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat and sauté the onions, green pepper and potatoes for about 8 minutes. Add the curry powder, garlic and paprika and cook for a further 5 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent the spices from catching.
  2. Add the tomatoes and cook over a low heat for 5 minutes. Add the tripe, mix, season with salt and pepper and cook over low heat for about 30 minutes. Lastly, add the apricot jam and check the seasoning.
  3. Serve hot with pap, samp or steamed bread.

 

BEEFY GOULASH SOUP

Hearty goulash soup. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dar1930

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) beef lard or oil

2-3 rashers of streaky bacon, chopped (optional) or ½  smoked sausage (chorizo or Kielbasa, a polish smoked sausage), sliced

1 large onion, chopped 

1 bunch leeks, washed and sliced (or use two onions)

2-3  cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

500g beef shin (use any forequarter cut, but make sure to remove the excess fat), cut into cubes. Save the bones to add to the soup

10ml (2 tsp) flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) paprika (or use half smoked and half ordinary paprika)

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced, optional

1 green or red pepper (or both), cored and chopped

1 punnet white or brown mushrooms, sliced, optional

4 large red tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

15ml (1 tbsp) tomato purée

A few sprigs of marjoram, leaves only

30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) paprika (I use one teaspoon of smoked paprika and half a teaspoon of ordinary paprika. This isn’t traditional but adds a smoky flavour)

10ml (2 tsp) caraway seeds, lightly crushed to bring out the flavour

2 litres (8 cups) beef stock, plus extra

15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar

1-2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed, optional

To serve:

Sour cream, optional

Fronds of fresh dill or fennel, optional

Method:

  1. In a large pot preheat the lard or oil and fry the bacon until crispy, if using. Add the onion and leeks, fry until just softening, then add the garlic. Add the beef to the pan, sprinkle with seasoned flour and paprika. Let everything turn to brown all over, then add the carrot, peppers and mushrooms. Fry until just softening.
  2. Add the tomatoes, purée, marjoram and caraway seeds and stir through until fragrant.
  3. Pour over the stock and vinegar and cook for 1 ½ hours until the meat and vegetables are very tender, adding more stock if necessary.
  4. If using the potatoes, add to soup and cook until just tender but not falling apart.
  5. Serve in a warm bowl topped with a blob of sour cream and a frond of dill or fennel.

 

Bread, the gift of love this Mother's Day

Treat your mom to a sourdough bread-making class
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

VEGETARIAN GOULASH

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

30ml (2 tbsp) vegetable oil

100g plant-based sausage, sliced, or smoky plant-based flavouring (I like the Linda McCartney vegetarian chorizo and red pepper sausages)

1 large onion, chopped 

1 bunch leeks, washed and sliced (or use two onions)

2-3  cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

30-45ml (2-3 tbsp) paprika (or use half smoked and half ordinary paprika)

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced, optional

1 green or red pepper (or both), cored and chopped

1 punnet white or brown mushrooms, sliced, optional

4 large red tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

15ml (1 tbsp) tomato purée

A few sprigs of marjoram, leaves only

10ml (2 tsp) caraway seeds, lightly crushed to bring out the flavour

1½-2 litres (6 cups) vegetable stock, plus extra

15-30ml (1-2 tbsp) Marmite or other vegetable extract

30ml (2 tbsp) nutritional yeast flakes

15ml (1 tbsp) red wine vinegar

1-2 large potatoes, peeled and cubed, optional

To serve:

Sour cream, optional

Fronds of fresh dill or fennel, optional

Method:

  1. In a large pot preheat the oil and fry the sausage or chosen flavouring until fragrant. Add the onion and leeks, fry until just softening, then add the garlic. Add the paprika. When fragrant, add the carrot, peppers and mushrooms and fry until just softening.
  2. Add the tomatoes, purée, marjoram and caraway seeds and stir through until fragrant.
  3. Combine the stock, Marmite and nutritional flakes and stir until dissolved. Then pour over the vegetables, adding the vinegar and cook for 60 minutes until the vegetables are very tender, adding more stock if necessary.
  4. If using the potatoes, add to soup and cook until just tender but not falling apart.
  5. Serve in a warm bowl topped with a blob of sour cream and a frond of fennel.

All recipes previously featured in the Sunday Times food section.

