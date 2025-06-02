Lifestyle

IN PICS | ‘Coppélia’ ballet thrills Durban audience

02 June 2025 - 09:20 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Ballerinas showcase their moves performing 'Coppélia' at the Playhouse in Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The ballet Coppélia thrilled the audience at the Durban Playhouse on Saturday.

The show tells a sweet story about love, fun and magic that everyone can enjoy.

Presented by The Playhouse Company, the performance features the talented Cape Town City Ballet, with music by the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Kirstél Paterson stars as the lively Swanhilda, Jordan Roelfze plays the charming Franz and Leusson Muniz is Dr Coppélius, the quirky inventor.

Conductor Brandon Phillips led the orchestra, adding beautiful music and feeling to every scene.

Hannah Ward appeared as Prayer. In some shows, Maryana Pobuta played Swanhilda, Axton Green was Franz, and Caitlin Smith took on Prayer.

Coppélia mixes classic dance with humour and emotion, making it a joyful live show.

Set in a busy European village, the ballet tells a story about mistaken identity, young love and a lifelike doll causing playful trouble.

Full of humour and heart, Coppélia continues to charm audiences of all ages with its magical story and classic style.

