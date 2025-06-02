Should men have manicures? DJ Sabby, Kat Sinivasan and more weigh in

Ancient roots of nail expression
While modern nail polish trends may seem new to SA’s male audience, history tells a different story.
Tori Crowther, British beauty copywriter, brand consultant and nail tech, said: “You can go back 30 years and point to Kurt Cobain's chipped red polish, or 50 years ago to David Bowie's press-on nails. You can even go back 4,000 years ago and find evidence of ancient Egyptian manicurists buried in noble tombs.
“The earliest records of men grooming their nails can be traced back to around 3500 BC when Babylonian warriors would prepare for battle with beauty rituals, a symbol of status and power,” she said.
By the 20th century, Western beauty standards confined nail polish to women until celebrities including Bowie, Dennis Rodman and Prince began to reclaim it. Today, international figures including A$AP Rocky, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles continue the legacy.
Sinivasan and DJ Sabby are tapping into it, bringing history full circle with a bold, modern twist.
Sinivasan said: “We are not doing anything new, we are reclaiming what’s been done before.”
DJ Sabby shared the same sentiment, and added “ it’s crazy how something ancient is controversial because of modern-day labels”.
Pushing boundaries, facing backlash
Despite the roots of male art being deeply historical, Sinivasan and DJ Sabby admitted the journey has not always been smooth. Online trolls and whispers around corners continue to happen.
DJ Sabby has seen reactions play out online.
“I used to engage with people in the comment section, try to educate them, but now I ignore them because what’s funny is those same guys are in my inbox asking where I get my nails done”, he said.
Sinivasan said the backlash has also landed in his inbox when someone told him “the line between men and women’s fashion being so blurred is scary”.
He said: “There is fear among many men. They want to try it, but they are scared of being judged or labelled. But once you realise the labels have nothing to do with you, it becomes empowering.”
Their nail technician has noticed the shift too, saying more men are booking appointments, starting with shiny, clear coats before exploring colour and design.
The shift is not only happening online or in celebrity circles, it’s also visible at the nail stations.
Amanda Hlatshwayo, a nail technician at Sorbet Man, said there’s been a noticeable rise in male clients requesting nail services, from clean grooming to full-on nail art.
“We have definitely seen more men coming in for manicures, pedicures and even nail art. It’s become more accepted, specially among younger men,” she said.
“I think the influence of celebrities and social media has made grooming and self-care more gender neutral. Men are realising taking care of your nails does not make you less masculine, it makes you polished and confident.”
Crowther said: “The evolution of the male manicure is vast and significant. It has transformed from a display of wealth and status in society into simply another source of self-expression that transcends age-old gender constructs.”
