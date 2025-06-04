The debate about whether smoking alternatives such as e-cigarettes and vaping are instrumental to help addicts quit has been ongoing.
Adding to the fiery conversations, Vilnius University professor Natalja Istomina said smoking alternatives are definitely not a healthier option.
GLOBAL SMOKERS
The number of smokers around the globe makes up a quarter of the population at 25%. According to Istomina, traditional cigarettes continue to be the preferred option.
ALL HARMFUL
Istomina said it's important to note that all forms of smoking are bad. When it comes to smoking tobacco products, such as cigarettes that are burned or heated, the inhaled results can contain more than 5,000 chemicals, at least 70 of which are known carcinogens, or substances that can cause cancer.
SPEED OF NICOTINE
Tobacco or nicotine smoke quickly enters the bloodstream through the lungs and reaches the brain within 10 to 20 seconds.
It stimulates the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine, creating a short-term sense of pleasure and relaxation. However, over time this leads to addiction as the brain adapts to the increased dopamine levels and starts requiring higher doses of nicotine to achieve the same effect.
TEEN SMOKERS
The number of teenagers who are active smokers has been consistently increasing. The leading causes have been attributed to alternative forms of smoking, which appear more attractive and less harmful to young people.
IN NUMBERS | Recent studies show smoking alternatives kill you faster
THE SOONER YOU QUIT, THE BETTER
Nicotine causes physical and psychological dependence. Withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, anxiety and trouble concentrating make quitting difficult. Often it’s the mental attachment to smoking rituals that proves harder to break. Some people wake up at night to smoke out of habit, not craving. Fear of health consequences may prompt short-term quitting, but many relapse when the fear fades.
Smoking also plays a social role. Smokers may worry about losing connections when quitting, making the process harder. That’s why social and emotional support is key. Support groups and encouragement can make a significant difference as the psychological challenge often outweighs the physical one.
The good news is that the body can begin to heal once smoking stops. Oxygen levels normalise, senses sharpen and the lungs begin to regenerate. Over time, the risks of infections, lung diseases, heart conditions and cancer decline significantly.
"After 10 years, if chronic obstructive pulmonary disease hasn’t developed, the body can show no signs of past smoking," said Istomina. "That’s why it’s vital to quit before irreversible damage occurs."
