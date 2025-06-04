Lifestyle

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid hotel security officer to hand over video, jury hears

WARNING: Graphic content below

04 June 2025 - 06:16 By Luc Cohen
Hotel security guard Eddy Garcia testifies during Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on June 3 2025 in this courtroom sketch.
Image: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Sean “Diddy” Combs paid a hotel security officer to hand over surveillance footage that showed the hip-hop mogul violently attacking his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in a hallway, the officer testified on Tuesday at Combs' sex trafficking trial.

Eddy Garcia, who had worked at an Intercontinental hotel, told jurors Combs contacted him shortly after the incident and asked for the footage. Combs said he would “take care” of Garcia if he gave him the video, Garcia said.

“He was concerned the video would get out and ruin his career,” said Garcia, who was granted immunity from prosecution to testify.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five counts including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Combs over two decades coerced women, including Ventura, to take part in drug-fuelled sexual performances with male sex workers known as “freak offs”.

The trial is in its fourth week.

Jurors had previously been shown a March 2016 surveillance video from the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles where Combs, wearing only a towel, threw Ventura to the ground, kicked her and dragged her away.

Ventura said the incident occurred after Combs had given her a black eye during a “freak off”.

Garcia said he relayed Combs' message about the video to his boss, who told him he would give Combs the video in exchange for $50,000 (R893,000).

The next day, Garcia testified he saw his boss enter the room that hosted servers for the surveillance cameras.

He said the boss gave him a USB drive, which he gave to Combs, who later returned with a brown bag and a money counter.

Garcia said Combs ran cash from the bag through the counter, which displayed $100,000 (R1.7m) returned the money to the bag and handed the bag to him.

Combs' lawyers have acknowledged he was at times abusive in domestic relationships, but argued women who took part in “freak offs” did so consensually.

Prosecutors said bribery is among the racketeering acts Combs or his employees undertook to facilitate “freak offs” and prevent word of his abuse from getting out.

Combs could face life in prison if convicted on all counts. Prosecutors have said they may finish presenting their case next week, allowing the defence to put on its case.

Reuters

