Bheki Ndamase talks about how to slay like a content creator

Digital marketer and content creator Bheki Ndamase has carved a career in the spotlight defined by his exuberant videos and stylish images that capture his love for chic fashion and fun one-of-a-kind experiences.
This year he will be a part of Hollywood Bets' Durban July fashion takeover, as one of several ambassadors for the company.
We catch up with the star on how he will take on new styling, his tips for red carpet newbies and his preferred theme.
What can fans who follow your looks expect this year?
Something that is going to be out of my comfort zone. I'm not someone who likes a lot of colour but I want to express myself in a bright manner because the theme is South African and South Africans express their happiness in colours.
You are no stranger to creating red carpet moments, but for the newbies who have to take on the spotlight for the first time, what advice do you have?
People need to wear what they are comfortable with. You don't want to arrive on a red carpet with, for example, a short skirt. You don't want to be caught pulling it down constantly. It could become a media moment and because the media has expanded to content creators, imagine you are in the background of a video fixing whatever fashion faux pas you are busy with. Be comfortable in what you will be wearing.
What three essential items do you have in your bag at any event?
- A tripod
- Lip gloss
- Power bank
What are the “marvels of Mzansi” that fill you with pride?
Besides our noticeable ubuntu, it's that we have so much freedom in our country. We are so different, from the tribes to the different races. There are Indian or Chinese people who are South African and while other countries would be calling to chase them out, they are at home here. There's a great freedom of expression that allows us to express ourselves in so many ways and I think that's why even our TikTok is globally recognised as one of the top ones. Some other countries don't give people that freedom.
What theme would you like to see at next year's event?
To relate it to Hollywood Bets, I would say The Purple Effect, to see how everyone interprets different shades of purple. A collaborative theme.
RED CARPET FASHION
Bheki Ndamase talks about how to slay like a content creator
The content creator shares his top tips for newbies to the red carpet and what to wear to turn heads at the Durban July
Image: Instagram/dearbheki
