Planning an overseas trip? VFS Global makes visa applications seamless

VFS Global embraces innovation in its quest to make securing a visa straightforward and seamless. The company has invested in AI-powered tools, automated processes, multilingual chatbots, and generative AI to enhance the visa application experience — all working behind the scenes to ensure your data is secure and your application progresses smoothly.

This forward-looking mindset has also led to a rise in the uptake of the company’s optional premium services such as Visa at Your Doorstep, which allows applicants to complete the entire visa application process from their home or office.

Additional value-added services — such as SMS alerts on application progress, form-filling assistance or the Premium Lounge for a more personalised experience — continue to grow in popularity among those seeking ease and convenience in their travel planning.

Speaking of travel planning, VFS Global advises you apply for your visa well in advance — just like you would when making bookings for your flights and hotels. Some key tips include gathering all required documents meticulously, using the official checklist on the VFS Global website, and double-checking your completed application form. Also ensure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your intended return date.

FAQs about VFS Global answered

Who decides on my visa?

VFS Global handles the administrative side of the application process. The decision to grant or deny a visa is made entirely by the respective country’s government.

How long will my visa take?

Visa processing times vary country-wise, so check the specific details on the VFS Global website. Keep in mind that during this period of increased outbound travel demand, visa processing could take longer than anticipated.

How do I get an appointment?

Appointment slots are allocated online, based on demand and the embassy’s processing capacity. Remember to arrive at least 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment to avoid missing your slot. Important: be cautious of individuals or agencies offering early appointments for a fee — these may be fraudulent.

Will paying extra expedite the process?

VFS Global’s optional services like premium lounges or form-filling assistance don’t guarantee faster visa decisions. These decisions are made solely by the respective governments. However, optional services like Visa at Your Doorstep can offer more convenience and have seen an increased uptick among discerning customers.

Why do visas get rejected?

The most common reason is inaccurate or incomplete information. Always refer to the official country-specific guidelines on the VFS Global website. The company also offers a form-filling service to help you with this.

Need help navigating the online application process on the VFS Global website?

These tech tips will help:

One-time password (OTP) t roubleshooting: Can’t find your OTP? Check your spam or junk folder. You can request a resend, but avoid too many attempts, or you might get locked out.

“Try again later” error: This appears after too many login attempts from the same IP. Wait a few minutes, use a stable connection, and avoid logging in from multiple devices.





Missing appointment confirmation letter: After payment, your appointment confirmation letter should be available within two hours on your online dashboard. If not, rebook your appointment — any deducted payment will be refunded automatically .

Forgotten passwords: Use the “Forgot Your Password?” link to reset it. A reset link will be sent to your registered email address. If you don’t see it in your inbox, check your spam or junk folder.

Missing emails: Confirm that you've created an account for your destination country and resend the link, ensuring the correct email address is used.





Need more help? VFS Global’s customer support team is ready to assist you — remember to have your application reference number on hand when you contact the support centre by emailing customercare@vfsglobal.com

About the author: Alok Singhal is head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global. Based in Johannesburg, he leads all business operations for the company in this region. He’s responsible for driving strategy, new business development and client relationships.

