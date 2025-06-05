Mary Bushiri, wife of fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has been appointed chairperson of the Miss Malawi governance committee.
She's one of the people selected to help improve the organisation.
“The committee’s role is to provide strategic guidance to the organising committee, ensuring the upholding of high standards and the national crown’s reputation, the organisation said.
“Our vision is to position Miss Malawi as a global brand that is sustainable, showcases outstanding young women and fosters a lasting legacy.”
The organisation described Mary as a “respected woman of faith” who would bring her blend of spiritual guidance and professionalism as a chartered accountant to the committee.
Mary has been embroiled in controversies in South Africa due to her husband's alleged wrongdoings. In 2020 the couple fled to Malawi after being granted bail on charges including fraud, money laundering, violating bail conditions and rape.
In March, a Malawian court granted the South African authorities permission to extradite the Bushiris to South Africa. However, the couple has indicated their intention to appeal.
While Mary's role is not clear in her husband's alleged wrongdoing, she has stood by him throughout the controversy. They have both denied any wrongdoing.
Shepherd Bushiri's wife Mary appointed as Miss Malawi governance committee chair
Image: Shepherd Bushiri
