Lifestyle

Shepherd Bushiri's wife Mary appointed as Miss Malawi governance committee chair

05 June 2025 - 22:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shepherd Bushiri with his wife Mary.
Shepherd Bushiri with his wife Mary.
Image: Shepherd Bushiri

Mary Bushiri, wife of fugitive prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has been appointed chairperson of the Miss Malawi governance committee.

She's one of the people selected to help improve the organisation.

“The committee’s role is to provide strategic guidance to the organising committee, ensuring the upholding of high standards and the national crown’s reputation, the organisation said.

“Our vision is to position Miss Malawi as a global brand that is sustainable, showcases outstanding young women and fosters a lasting legacy.”

The organisation described Mary as a “respected woman of faith” who would bring her blend of spiritual guidance and professionalism as a chartered accountant to the committee.

Mary has been embroiled in controversies in South Africa due to her husband's alleged wrongdoings. In 2020 the couple fled to Malawi after being granted bail on charges including fraud, money laundering, violating bail conditions and rape.

In March, a Malawian court granted the South African authorities permission to extradite the Bushiris to South Africa. However, the couple has indicated their intention to appeal.

While Mary's role is not clear in her husband's alleged wrongdoing, she has stood by him throughout the controversy. They have both denied any wrongdoing.

Congratulations to Prophetess Mary Bushiri , a respected woman of faith and Chartered Accountant who brings a unique...

Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

READ MORE:

Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit

Floyd Shivambu has been ousted as secretary-general of the MK Party.
Politics
2 days ago

Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri feels no pity for controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng as he remains behind bars after forcefully ...
News
9 months ago

Justice department to resubmit extradition applications for Guptas and Bushiri, AKA's 'killers' extradited

The justice department is going ahead with extradition applications for the Gupta brothers and 'prophet' Shepherd Bushiri, while their efforts to ...
News
9 months ago

'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will not apologise for his visit to the church of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Who needs the northern lights when Mzansi has its own? Lifestyle
  2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid hotel security officer to hand over video, jury hears Lifestyle
  3. Planning an overseas trip? VFS Global makes visa applications seamless Lifestyle
  4. Shepherd Bushiri's wife Mary appointed as Miss Malawi governance committee chair Lifestyle
  5. 'Your girl needs a hug': UK singer Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer Lifestyle

Latest Videos

2025 Comrades Promo Video
UP lecturer runs Comrades Marathon to support missing middle students