London's Knight Club brings chess and chatter to new generation

06 June 2025 - 10:50 By Ethan Flynn-Johnson and Marissa Davison
The club draws more than 100 players to its weekly Tuesday sessions, where live DJ sets compete with the clatter of chess pieces on boards. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/yozayo

Combining dance music, some social media buzz and one of the world's oldest pastimes, London chess group Knight Club draws dozens of players each week, creating a social space its organisers say is much-needed by the city's younger generations.

The club has quickly grown into a cultural hub since launching last year, drawing more than 100 players to its weekly Tuesday sessions where live DJ sets compete with the clatter of chess pieces on boards.

In a world dominated by digital communication, the club — run largely by volunteers under the age of 25 — wants to offer a physical alternative to scrolling on screens.

“Having a game, or having something to bond over, or to start a conversation, enables deep connections to be made from the get-go,” said 21-year-old organiser Lucia Ene-Lesikar.

“There's a lot of creative people, but there's also people who work in finance or in tech or health care — so there's a whole range of people.”

The club's appeal lies not just in the game but in how it provides something modern life is often missing, founder Yusuf Ntahilaja said. “Knight Club, first and foremost, is a space for people to connect and gather — chess being the medium and the most important way to connect — but more than anything, just providing a basic, or societal, human need.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

Western Cape women slug it out on the chessboard

The tournament was hosted by the West Coast Chess Union in partnership with Chess Western Cape and the Western Cape government
News
9 months ago

Surviving and thriving after school

Extracurricular programmes such as academic, sporting and cultural activities keep children off the streets and on track for later academic and ...
Opinion & Analysis
11 months ago

Two eight-year-olds set records beating chess grandmasters

An eight-year-old became the youngest player to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess on Sunday when Ashwath Kaushik beat Poland's Jacek Stopa at ...
News
1 year ago

New SA chess champ likes conquering his dad while blindfolded

Jan Karsten, one of the youngest contestants at the African Junior Champs, comes out on top without losing a single match
News
2 years ago

International Chess Federation steps in to ‘rescue the sport in SA’

The move follows a toxic fall-out involving Chess SA’s top officials who were accused of ‘hijacking’ the organisation for personal gain
News
1 year ago
