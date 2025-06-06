Lifestyle

SA's top 10 most forgotten items in an Uber

06 June 2025 - 19:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cell phones and cameras top the list of the most forgotten items in an Uber.
Cell phones and cameras top the list of the most forgotten items in an Uber.
Image: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

The Uber lost and found index has released a list of some of the weirdest and most hilarious things South Africans have accidentally left behind in an Uber.

In the fast-paced digital world, cellphones and cameras topped the list as two of the most forgotten items left in an Uber.

Here are other items South Africans left behind:

  • Keys
  • Bags
  • Wallets/ purses
  • Glasses
  • Headphones/ speakers
  • Clothing
  • Passports
  • Vapes/ e-cigarettes
  • Water bottles/ thermoses

Surprisingly, other people have left food behind as well. Groceries topped the list, followed by a pie, then tea, followed by cake and lastly oats.

“We don’t just eat with love; we forget with love too. Whether it was meant to be a midnight snack, office lunch, or gran’s lovingly packed leftovers,” the study said.

When trying to glam up on their way to a special occasion, South Africans have left things like lip gloss/lipstick, hair straighteners, wedding flowers, heels, veils and suits during that pre-wedding chaos.

Other items left include toys and sports gear, a portable inverter, an air fryer, a baby pram and a graduation gown.

Uber said this says a lot about South Africans.

“We’re a nation in motion. We’re vibrant, busy, always heading somewhere and sometimes our things can’t quite keep up. But if nothing else, this data proves we travel with intention: whether it's to celebrate, create, hustle, or heal.”

How to recover an item left in an Uber:

 

  1. Open the Uber app

  2.  Tap ‘Account’

  3. Tap ‘Trips’

  4. Select the relevant ride

  5. Tap ‘Find Lost Item’ 

  6. Tap ‘I need to contact my driver’

  7. Enter your number 

  8. Tap ‘Call’

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Online dates gone wrong: Maboneng is a popular meetup zone

A growing number of people are being lured to Maboneng through dating apps and social media platforms, only to be robbed, kidnapped, or assaulted. ...
News
2 days ago

Breast milk, divorce papers, Ozempic: Uber reveals oddest lost & found items

Unsurprisingly, phones, wallets and keys topped the list of most commonly forgotten items over the past year
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Chinese robotaxi makers head to a welcoming Gulf as overseas ambitions grow

If you're a Chinese robotaxi company, the Gulf has become the place to be, attractive for a regulatory environment that is embracing the technology ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Uber bets on affordability with shared fixed-route rides, expanded passes

Uber Technologies on Wednesday unveiled a range of new offerings such as shared fixed-route rides and expanded membership passes, targeting consumers ...
News
3 weeks ago

If there’s an easy path, take it

Grenville Salmon is the founder and CEO of Pace Auto Group & Pace Car
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Planning an overseas trip? VFS Global makes visa applications seamless Lifestyle
  2. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs paid hotel security officer to hand over video, jury hears Lifestyle
  3. Shepherd Bushiri's wife Mary appointed as Miss Malawi governance committee chair Lifestyle
  4. Who needs the northern lights when Mzansi has its own? Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | New action from John Wick, a Stephen King sci-fi fantasy and a John ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Trump Rips Elon Musk — "Another Bullsh*t Artist"
Petrobras: fuelling the future or stuck in the past? | FT Film