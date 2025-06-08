As a South African, it’s easy to feel worn down by bad news. Corruption, unemployment, crime, service delivery failures – the list goes on. However, this is what makes the franchising sector, of all things, such a glimmer of hope.
By connecting entrepreneurs with established brands and proven systems, South Africa’s hundreds of franchise outlets create employment for tens of thousands of people and contribute massively to our economic output. It’s an engine for small business growth, which is ultimately what will lift our country out of the bad news and into a brighter future.
We kick off this issue of Franchising with the Franchise Association of South Africa, looking at the facts and figures of the sector’s economic contribution, along with the organisation’s plans and partnerships to grow this throughout the coming year.
With supply chains once again in the spotlight due to the impact of the United States’ tariff war, we consider the question of who controls the supply chain in a franchise arrangement and how this can impact business operations.
FREE TO READ | Some good news, please
Image: Supplied
We examine social franchising, which takes the principles of franchising and applies them to social upliftment causes and learn some lessons from the rebranding of seafood restaurant John Dory’s.
To wrap up, we look at World Franchise Day and some of the top business performers across the country. Because we all deserve a little good news, don’t we?
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
