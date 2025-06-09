Lifestyle

GET THE LOOK | Top Britney Spears fashion moments

Balenciaga has tapped the pop princess to release an exclusive merchandise drop. Here's how South Africans can embrace her iconic style

09 June 2025 - 14:55
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
The fashion of Britney Spears through the ages.
Image: Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Pop icon Britney Spears has partnered with major fashion house Balenciaga for a capsule collection.

As part of the house's Exactitudes spring/summer 2026 collection, the merchandise pays tribute to the Gimme More singer with a limited edition selection of clothing and accessories. Along with Spears' curated playlist and remixes, the designs honour vintage fan memorabilia, and autographed pieces. 

The Balenciaga drop also coincides with celebrations that honour the 25 years of Spears’ career as a chart topper. While some fans might already have copped their favourite items, here’s how South African fans who are missing out can copy her iconic style

Y2K TO MAKE YOU HAPPY

1. Women's Natural Cargo Cropped Shacket, The Fix, R399. 2. Adelea ladder lace interest blouse, Poetry, R 699. 3. Ankle-high sock boots brown, Superbalist, R749. 4. Indigo bootleg jeans, Identity, R330.
Image: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images, Supplied

Spears has often cradled both a sweet and spicy style, with the former defined by earthy tones and soft fabrics. Never one to waver from the 2000s-inspired style, Spears is not afraid to layer tops or rock loose-fitting garments that are both comfortable and stylish.

I WANNA POWER DRESS

1. Black Mesh Top, Truworths, R160. 2. Oval Drop Earrings, Woolworths, R159. 3. Asymmetric lace skirt, Zara, R769. 4. Oversize blazer, Zara, R1,699.
Image: Christopher Polk-Getty Images for Clear Channel, Supplied

To capture your inner femme fatale like Spears, embrace a racy formal style with plunging necklines, sheer pieces and avoid soft prints for solid colours instead. Depending on your taste, keep accessories to a minimum, putting practicality first.

SLAVE 4 DENIM

1. FF Denim Blazer, Foschini, R899. 2. The Fix Women's Grey A-Symmetrical Dress, Bash, R349. 3. Ginger Mary Navy Wide Leg Jeans, Truworths, R699. 4. Pointy Stiletto Faux Leather Ankle Boots, Woolworths, R799.
Image: Mark Mainz-Getty Images, Supplied

Before the world of virality, many a star turned heads in tabloids and Spears is among those who made many a front page in head-to-toe denim looks. Pair denim jackets and pants with baby doll dresses or layer them with asymmetrical skirts and dresses. Don't be scared to add some colour with floral tones in accessories, shoes or Spears' preferred oversized handbags.

FUR THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART

1. Tara Fur Coat, Forever New, R2,099. 2. H&M black fluffy earmuffs, Superbalist, R249. 3. Mandy iridescent bag, Dunns, R170. 4. 908 multi colour, Batho, R 1,599.
Image: Scott Gries-Getty Images, Supplied

The bling aesthetics of the 2000s greatly inspired the later years of Spears' public appearances. And one of the most popular garments of that era was definitely a good fur coat. Whether you go faux or thrift an authentic find, modernise the look with fun pieces like earmuffs, colourful handbags or chunky shoes in complementary colours.

ME AGAINST THE BODYCON

1. Inwear Black Bodycon Dress, Truworths, R280. 2. Three tier stone & resin pendant long necklace, Poetry, R 299. 3. Extra Wide Stretch Headband, Woolworths, R 99. 4. Ladies High Leg Sock Boot, Mr Price, R399.
Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Supplied

With a love for dressed-down glamour, bodycon dresses can either be a bold statement or a relaxed approach to turning heads. Stretch fabrics are a great find for this look and always remember to keep it simple with one statement accessory.

