Pop icon Britney Spears has partnered with major fashion house Balenciaga for a capsule collection.
As part of the house's Exactitudes spring/summer 2026 collection, the merchandise pays tribute to the Gimme More singer with a limited edition selection of clothing and accessories. Along with Spears' curated playlist and remixes, the designs honour vintage fan memorabilia, and autographed pieces.
The Balenciaga drop also coincides with celebrations that honour the 25 years of Spears’ career as a chart topper. While some fans might already have copped their favourite items, here’s how South African fans who are missing out can copy her iconic style
GET THE LOOK | Top Britney Spears fashion moments
Image: Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images
Y2K TO MAKE YOU HAPPY
Image: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images, Supplied
Spears has often cradled both a sweet and spicy style, with the former defined by earthy tones and soft fabrics. Never one to waver from the 2000s-inspired style, Spears is not afraid to layer tops or rock loose-fitting garments that are both comfortable and stylish.
I WANNA POWER DRESS
Image: Christopher Polk-Getty Images for Clear Channel, Supplied
To capture your inner femme fatale like Spears, embrace a racy formal style with plunging necklines, sheer pieces and avoid soft prints for solid colours instead. Depending on your taste, keep accessories to a minimum, putting practicality first.
SLAVE 4 DENIM
Image: Mark Mainz-Getty Images, Supplied
Before the world of virality, many a star turned heads in tabloids and Spears is among those who made many a front page in head-to-toe denim looks. Pair denim jackets and pants with baby doll dresses or layer them with asymmetrical skirts and dresses. Don't be scared to add some colour with floral tones in accessories, shoes or Spears' preferred oversized handbags.
FUR THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART
Image: Scott Gries-Getty Images, Supplied
The bling aesthetics of the 2000s greatly inspired the later years of Spears' public appearances. And one of the most popular garments of that era was definitely a good fur coat. Whether you go faux or thrift an authentic find, modernise the look with fun pieces like earmuffs, colourful handbags or chunky shoes in complementary colours.
ME AGAINST THE BODYCON
Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Supplied
With a love for dressed-down glamour, bodycon dresses can either be a bold statement or a relaxed approach to turning heads. Stretch fabrics are a great find for this look and always remember to keep it simple with one statement accessory.
