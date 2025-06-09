Leading with purpose: Woolworths is hooked on sustainable seafood
Woolies is at the forefront of ocean stewardship and sustainable seafood in SA. Gert le Roux, Woolworths Foods' Aquaculture and Fisheries expert, tells us more
The world’s oceans — their natural infrastructure, chemistry, and biodiversity — power the life-giving systems that make Earth habitable. From the oxygen we breathe, to the seafood on our plates, and their ability to regulate temperatures, the oceans sustain us in ways both visible and invisible.
For centuries, the oceans have also served as vital arteries of trade, culture, and global connection. In recognition of their immense value, the UN declared June 8 as World Oceans Day — a moment to celebrate the wonder of the oceans and galvanise action to protect our oceans for future generations.
This year’s World Oceans Day theme, “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us”, highlights the ocean’s wonder and the need to act with appreciation to protect it, recognising the importance of its role in supporting life on Earth.
In SA, Woolworths is at the forefront of ocean stewardship and sustainable seafood. We spoke with Gert le Roux, Woolworths Foods' Aquaculture and Fisheries expert, to learn more.
Tell us about Woolworths’ sustainable seafood journey.
More than 15 years ago, Woolworths launched its flagship, action-driven seafood sustainability programme, Fishing for the Future. This initiative is at the heart of our commitment to responsible sourcing and supporting healthy oceans, thriving communities, and better food choices.
Across the value chain, Fishing for the Future incorporates a comprehensive seafood sustainability narrative that includes considerations for the wellbeing of our ecosystem, the responsible use of resources, equitable access to ocean benefits, and ethical supply chains.
Through long-standing collaborations with NGOs, suppliers, and the wider fishing industry, Woolworths has driven significant, measurable change. Today, 99% of our private label seafood meets our responsible sourcing commitments, and according to WWF SA’s 2023 The hidden costs of your seafood report, 95% of all the seafood by volume we sell meets sustainability criteria.
What are some of Woolworths’ sustainability hero products?
We’re especially proud to be the only retailer in SA to offer only pole-and-line-caught canned tuna. This traditional one-by-one fishing method is highly selective, significantly reducing bycatch and protecting vulnerable marine species. It also supports small-scale fishers and coastal communities who rely on fishing for their livelihoods.
Other low-impact, ocean-friendly offerings include locally farmed mussels — an inherently sustainable protein source — and sea-caged farmed Atlantic Salmon, among the most resource-efficient proteins available. Our salmon suppliers adhere to strict environmental standards and are certified by leading seafood certification schemes recognised by the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative.
What role do small-scale fishers play in your seafood sourcing strategy?
Supporting small-scale fishers is vital to empower coastal communities and reduce inequality. About 42% of our wild-caught seafood comes from small-scale fishers, many of whom operate in developing countries and Small Island Developing States.
In SA, for example, we partner with local ocean champions such as Abalobi, a social enterprise that supports data collection, skills-building with fisher communities, and fair market access.
Why are sustainability certifications important for seafood sustainability?
Certification confirms that management systems and production processes meet best practice standards and are awarded by respected standard-setting organisations such as the Marine Stewardship Council, Aquaculture Stewardship Council, Best Aquaculture Practices and GlobalG.A.P. The essential prerequisite for certification is an independent, impartial and objective assessment by a competent auditor to confirm claims of eco-friendliness and ethical conduct.
What’s next for the Fishing for the Future programme?
Now that we’ve met our core sourcing targets, we’re looking ahead to even more ambitious goals. As one of the world’s most responsible retailers, Woolworths is uniquely positioned to inspire innovative thinking and collaborative action for ocean conservation, including integrating artificial intelligence in seafood sustainability assurance and responsible consumption.
Woolworths has also pledged R6m over the next five years to support Fishery Improvement Projects in partnership with WWF SA and local fishing industry companies.
This World Oceans Day, Woolworths reminds us that we are part of something bigger and that every sustainable seafood choice is a vote for thriving oceans and collective wellbeing.
By supporting responsibly sourced seafood, Woolworths’ customers can become part of a movement that celebrates the oceans’ essential wonder and protects our planet’s vital ecosystem. Because when it comes to ocean sustainability, your choice truly makes all the difference.
This article was sponsored by Woolworths.