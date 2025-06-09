Leading with purpose: Woolworths is hooked on sustainable seafood

The world’s oceans — their natural infrastructure, chemistry, and biodiversity — power the life-giving systems that make Earth habitable. From the oxygen we breathe, to the seafood on our plates, and their ability to regulate temperatures, the oceans sustain us in ways both visible and invisible.

For centuries, the oceans have also served as vital arteries of trade, culture, and global connection. In recognition of their immense value, the UN declared June 8 as World Oceans Day — a moment to celebrate the wonder of the oceans and galvanise action to protect our oceans for future generations.

This year’s World Oceans Day theme, “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us”, highlights the ocean’s wonder and the need to act with appreciation to protect it, recognising the importance of its role in supporting life on Earth.

In SA, Woolworths is at the forefront of ocean stewardship and sustainable seafood. We spoke with Gert le Roux, Woolworths Foods' Aquaculture and Fisheries expert, to learn more.

Tell us about Woolworths’ sustainable seafood journey.

More than 15 years ago, Woolworths launched its flagship, action-driven seafood sustainability programme, Fishing for the Future. This initiative is at the heart of our commitment to responsible sourcing and supporting healthy oceans, thriving communities, and better food choices.