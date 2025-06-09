TikTok star Nara Smith, 23, has announced she and her husband Lucky are expecting baby No 4.
The couple shared the news in a social media post: “Our little surprise. Baby number four loading.”
The couple got married in 2020 and had their first child, Rumble Honey, the same year. Their second child, Slim Easy, was born in 2022 and their third, Whimsy Lou, was born in 2024.
Nara is known for her sophisticated lifestyle and viral cooking videos, where she makes meals from scratch. She has more than 11-million followers on TikTok. She was born in South Africa to a Mosotho mother and a German father. They moved to Germany when she was a baby and she was raised there. Lucky, 27, is a model. He also has another child with model Stormi Bree.
TikToker Nara Smith, 23, pregnant with baby No 4
Image: Gonzalo Marroquin
