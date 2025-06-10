Lifestyle

IN PICS | Fashion, dance and horse rides at Nigeria's Ojude Oba festival

10 June 2025 - 14:00 By Sodiq Adelakun
A woman reacts during the Ojude Oba festival which celebrates horse display and elegantly dressed attendees in traditional outfits in Ijebu, Ogun state, Nigeria, on June 8 2025.
A woman reacts during the Ojude Oba festival which celebrates horse display and elegantly dressed attendees in traditional outfits in Ijebu, Ogun state, Nigeria, on June 8 2025.
Image: Sodiq REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

The annual Ojude Oba Festival in Nigeria’s southwest Ogun state on Sunday was a vibrant celebration featuring dances, drummers, horse rides and attendees dressed in colourful attire.

A woman dons her attire during the Ojude Oba festival which celebrates horse display and elegantly dressed attendees in traditional outfits in Ijebu, Ogun state, Nigeria, on June 8 2025.
A woman dons her attire during the Ojude Oba festival which celebrates horse display and elegantly dressed attendees in traditional outfits in Ijebu, Ogun state, Nigeria, on June 8 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

Reuters

