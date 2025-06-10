Lifestyle

'It's a win for all young women coming up': Amapiano duo TxC on BET award

It shows the world is listening — not just to South Africa but to voices from across the African diaspora over to South America

10 June 2025 - 12:37
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent
Amapiano duo Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke, collectively known as TxC. File image
South African amapiano duo TxC have made history with a joint win at the 2025 BET Awards, sharing the title of Best New International Act with Brazilian newcomer Ajuliacosta. BET stands for Black Entertainment Television, a US-based cable network that focuses on black culture and entertainment.

At the red-carpet event ahead of Sunday’s ceremony at the Peacock Theatre, Tarryn Reid and Clairise Hefke — collectively known as TxC — expressed surprise and gratitude.

“This is our very first award, and to win it on an international stage like this is unbelievable,” said Reid. “We’re just so grateful to represent South Africa and amapiano music. It’s a win for us, for the genre, and for all the young women coming up in this space.”

Hefke added: “To share this moment with Ajuliacosta is an honour. It shows the world is listening — not just to South Africa but to voices from across the African diaspora over to South America.”

The duo were styled in custom designs by American designer Tyler Lambert, known for his distinctive reconstructed streetwear looks. “The theme of our dress was ‘joined at the hip’; it really brought our vision to life tonight. We’d love to collaborate more often,” said Reid.

SA stars set to shine at BET Awards

TxC make history as the first DJ duo nominated for best new international act
Lifestyle
2 days ago

TxC also used the moment to thank their supporters and team. “To our fans: this [award] is for you,” said Hefke. “Every stream, every show, every share — we see you. And to our label, thank you for believing in us.”

Other South African nominees in the category included Dlala Thukzin and Maglera Doe Boy, highlighting the strong presence of local talent at this year’s awards. The category also featured artists from Nigeria, UK, Tanzania, France and Brazil.

TxC’s win reflects the growing international interest in amapiano, a genre that has enjoyed rapid global expansion in the past three years.

“Consistency, vision and hard work got us here,” Reid said. “If we can do it, others can too.”

Now based between Joburg and international stages, TxC intend to continue to fly the flag for South African music abroad, with their BET win marking what many hope is just the beginning.

