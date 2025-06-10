Lifestyle

K-pop megastars RM, V released from army, promise BTS reunion

More members of the hugely popular band are due for release from mandatory military service later in June

10 June 2025 - 11:18 By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS hold their awards for the Favourite Pop Song, Favourite Duo or Group and Artist of the Year awards at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS hold their awards for the Favourite Pop Song, Favourite Duo or Group and Artist of the Year awards at the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/ File photo

K-pop supergroup BTS members RM and V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday after mandatory service, as fans counted down to the band's comeback with more members finishing their national duty later this month.

Cheered by dozens of fans near the military base, the two members in their army uniforms saluted the crowd and said they will soon be returning to perform.

“To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance,” V said in front of fans and media. Known as ARMY, BTS has a global fan club with millions of loyal followers.

Two other bandmates, Jin and J-Hope, were discharged from the military earlier and have been performing solo and appearing on variety shows.

Jimin, Jung Kook and Suga are set to wrap up their military service by June 21, media reports say.

The globally recognised K-pop icon BTS has not released a group project since 2022 but its members are hoping for a reunion.

“After pursuing our own little ventures, we are now coming back together, and I love that for us,” J-Hope told a magazine in December.

Entertainment group HYBE, which manages BTS, is planning a huge event called BTS FESTA this week for fans to celebrate the band's 12th anniversary. It is not clear whether all the members will show up, but Jin attended last year.

Shares in HYBE rose 2.3% on Tuesday, hitting their highest point in more than three years.

Holding a flower bouquet to celebrate their discharge from the army, RM said he looked forward to performing.

"(Members) would feel the same, but stage performance, I want to perform the most. I'll work hard to make an album soon and come back to the stage,” RM said, after playing the sax for the crowd.

Groupies from around the world flew into South Korea to celebrate the return of their “life-changing” stars.

“It is just absolutely joyful. That is now four out, two again tomorrow and then Suga. Then we have OT7, we have seven kings back with us,” said Philip Darbyshire, a 72-year-old Australian fan, referring to the band's seven members.

“It is just wonderful.”

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA stars set to shine at BET Awards

TxC make history as the first DJ duo nominated for best new international act
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Billie Eilish takes top prize at American Music Awards

"Birds of a Feather" singer Billie Eilish landed the top honor on Monday at the American Music Awards, winning artist of the year in Las Vegas at a ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

US fans celebrate K-pop group Seventeen amid company tussle

South Korean boy band Seventeen had fans chanting their names in Oakland, California as part of their “Right Here” world tour to promote the group’s ...
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

BTS members head for South Korean military service

The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea this week, joining three others already ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TikToker Nara Smith, 23, pregnant with baby No 4 TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Stranger Things’ play wins Tony Awards, setting stage for TV series finale Lifestyle
  3. ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ triumphs at Tony Awards with top musical wins Lifestyle
  4. Planning an overseas trip? VFS Global makes visa applications seamless Lifestyle
  5. Rapper Kendrick Lamar lands the biggest wins at the 2025 BET Awards Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Wagner Group leaves Mali, replaced by Moscow-backed Africa Corps • FRANCE 24 ...
Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS