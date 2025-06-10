Rooibos and wine? Here's a spicy glühwein for winter wine lovers

There’s something timeless about a good glühwein — that heady, comforting winter drink that warms from the inside out. I first discovered my go-to version in 1999 while travelling through Traun, Austria. Over the years, I’ve adapted it, adding a distinctly South African twist. The result? Spiced red wine infused with rooibos and citrus that has become a winter tradition in my home — and now, I hope, in yours too.
This version serves about five people and celebrates balance: sweetness according to your “tooth”, warming spices and a red wine that’s smooth but full of character. I recommend using a softer, fruit-forward red like Pocket Power — bold enough to complement the spices but without the tannic bite that might spoil the flavour.
Signature Rooibos Glühwein
Serves 5 people
Ingredients
- 100g sugar (or substitute with honey)
- 1 LemonGold and 3 ClemenGolds
- 750ml soft red wine (like Pocket Power)
- 3 tablespoons rooibos leaves (the secret ingredient)
Method:
- Grate the peel of two ClemenGolds and one LemonGold into a large saucepan. Squeeze in their juice.
- Add cloves, star anise, sugar or honey, and about 100ml of wine to the pot.
- Slice one ClemenGold into thin rounds for garnish.
- Slowly heat the mixture until the sugar or honey melts and the flavours meld into a thick, fragrant syrup. Avoid boiling at this stage to preserve the alcohol.
- Add the remaining wine and rooibos leaves. Let the mixture gently simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Strain, then serve in heat-resistant glasses. Add a cinnamon stick, a slice of ClemenGold, and finish with a dusting of nutmeg.
It’s rich, citrusy, and deeply comforting: perfect for long chats around the fire or to accompany a wintry evening.
Zandvliet Wines will be showcasing at the Kultura Wine Festival from June 20–22 at Curro Durbanville High School, as part of the larger Kultura Festival celebration.
A Toast to Culture and Community
Wine is never just about the taste. It’s about the story, the setting, and the people with whom we share it. And there’s no better setting this June than the inaugural Kultura Wine Festival, taking place from June 20-22 at Curro Durbanville High School as part of the broader Kultura Festival celebrating Afrikaans and cultural expression.
Here, festivalgoers can taste from 12 of the region’s top producers, including the Durbanville Wine Valley’s finest — Diemersdal, Nitida, Meerendal and more — alongside the Van Loveren family’s remarkable stable: Van Loveren, Zandvliet, Survivor Wines and Neil Ellis Wines. From crisp Sauvignon Blancs to robust reds perfect for cooler evenings, and even a few surprises, there’s something for every palate.
Wine lovers, take note:
- Saturday June 21 | 11am-7pm
- Sunday June 22 | 11am-3pm
- Entry via tasting booklet: R100, available at the venue
For more information on productions, visit Quicket and search for Kultura Festival
Rooibos and wine? Here's a spicy glühwein for winter wine lovers
Zandvliet winemaker Jacque Cilliers gives us a taste of what to expect at the upcoming Kultura Wine Festival
