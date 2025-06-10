Lifestyle

Sonia, Law Roach, Vic Mensa: best and worst dressed at the BET Awards

See who shot to new heights and who needs to open their designer parachutes

10 June 2025 - 13:45
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
Stars set the carpet alight at the BET Awards.
Image: Johnny Nunez, Bennett Raglin, Emma McIntyre, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

BEST

SONIA TUCKER

Sonia Tucker, right, during an interview on the red carpet.
Image: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In a floral ankara print, Tucker turned heads in a Nigerian-inspired gown fit for a vibrant formal affair. The bubblegum pink gown is the perfect complement to her skin tone, with the ruffles adding a much-needed shape to her silhouette. This all helps highlight her iconic 'fro, which has been seen on many social media platforms with her viral runway-ready walk.

ANDRA DAY

Singer and actress Andra Day in Tony Ward Couture.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Black was a big favourite for attendees on the night and Day showed up in one of the best looks that captured this year's obsession with dark, sexy and glamorous red carpet styling. The gown features a striking nude-illusion lace top half with decorative eyelets, finished with a skin-tight mermaid tail in a luxurious black. Day rocks the ensemble with an updo and subtle earrings to match the diamond trimmings on the neck and waist.

LAW ROACH

Law Roach attends the BET Awards.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Another standout all black look was from stylist Roach. Capturing the dapper style codes from this year's Met Gala, Roach goes for a relaxed look with a bit of spunk. He rocks his signature long locks, paired with an exaggerated sleeve and relaxed suiting. A statement piece that might get overlooked is the sequined Louboutin heeled boots paired with a large bowler hat, adding a bit of quirkiness to the formal look we haven't seen from the fashionista.

KIRK FRANKLIN

Kirk Franklin on the BET Awards red carpet.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

While Franklin has rarely been one to pop up on red-carpet lists, he turned quite a number of heads with his gradual glowup. While he had several outfit changes on the night, this wood effect Louis Vuitton print denim works well on his broad shape. By avoiding making the bulky fabric slimmed down, he accentuates the shape with an exaggerated hem to bring attention to his chunky lace-ups.

AMERIE

Award winning singer Amerie.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The singer-songwriter avoided over-the-top outfits for simplicity in this flirty black mini. The bulbous effect allows for the dress' soft fabric to shine while keeping the youthful look edgy yet elegant.

MONEYBAG YO

Rapper Moneybag Yo arrives on the carpet.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

This is how you reimagine a tuxedo. Rather than attend the black-tie event in a shirt and tie, the rapper went for a relaxed summer-ready approach to black-specific pieces. From the layered silver and gold colour layering to his durag, Moneybag showcases the power of how you can dress a look down without losing the formal expectations.

WORST

CLAIRE SULMERS

Claire Sulmers in Emagine by Bokula.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While Sulmers made a great choice looking to stylist Swanky Jerry for her look, perhaps this gown was not the best fit for the awards evening. While it showcases the designer's abilities, the overall finish is overdesigned and doesn't complement her grey finger waves.

LUCINDA MOORE

Musician Lucinda Moore.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Moore's theatrical look is not the best fit for a red carpet affair. Rather than an eye-catching moment, it becomes a bit of an eyesore with tassles and encrusted details that the outfit did not need. Ultimately the finished look seems like a last-minute effort to glam up an old blazer and leggings.

VIC MENSA

Vic Mensa at the BET Awards.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In what could be a celebration of his 2003 self-titled album, Mensa rocks a Jean Paul Gaultier nude-illusion top with loose-fit denim trousers and sharp-nosed boots. While the outfit is also brilliantly styled with wallet chains and diamond rings, it does not fit the formal code of the night.

CLAUDIA JORDAN

Reality TV star Claudia Jordan.
Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

From her pouf to her gown, Jordan's look is the most disappointing for a night where many stars young and old were able to take risks. Instead she went for a dated gown and styling that harkens back to the 2010s. 

