Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Empowering the next generation to thrive

Exploring the rise of specialist schools that focus on nurturing individual strengths

12 June 2025 - 00:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tailored learning takes education by storm.
Tailored learning takes education by storm.
Image: Supplied

Preparing your child for the unpredictable journey ahead is a marathon, not a sprint. 

The world is shifting — quickly. Trade battles, soaring prices, job disruptions and game-changing technology are reshaping the world and the future of work right before our eyes. It’s no wonder so many parents are asking, “will my child be ready?” Will they thrive in this new economy? How do I prepare them for a future that feels so unpredictable? What skills will open doors — and where can they gain real-world experience to stand out? Most importantly, how do we help them build the resilience, confidence and grit to tackle whatever comes their way? 

This year’s edition of the South African Schools Collection Including Tertiary Institutions, dives into these big questions and brings you expert-driven answers. We look at why strong foundations matter more than ever. Research shows that the first five years of learning — through play and exploration — unlock early literacy, numeracy and a lifelong love of learning. 

We discuss why play-based learning is critical for nurturing creativity, critical thinking and adaptability — skills essential for the future. If you’re choosing a primary or high school, we share expert advice to help you make the right decision for your child’s academic and social development. We also highlight the remarkable effects of parental involvement in education. Members of school governing bodies share why strong partnerships between parents, teachers and students lead to extraordinary achievements — and how you can get involved. 

As the world becomes more technology-driven, we explore the rise of specialist schools that focus on nurturing individual strengths. Discover why an education entrepreneur launched a school built around in-demand skills, such as data analytics, entrepreneurship, coding and cybersecurity, giving students the tools to future-proof their careers.

Finally, with economic uncertainty reshaping education choices, we look at the growing appeal of technical and vocational education and training schools. These institutions equip students with hands-on, job-ready skills, opening doors to employment or entrepreneurship. 

There is more. As you turn these pages, I hope you’ll find not just answers, but also inspiration. Preparing your child for the future is a marathon, not a sprint — filled with highs and lows. However, armed with the right knowledge and support, you and your child will not only reach the finish line; you’ll thrive every step of the way. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Glamour, glitz and R280m thanks to Durban July

Big spenders splurge on luxe marquees for one of SA's foremost racing and social events
News
1 day ago

Fedhealth and Sanlam reboot medical aid for the real world

SPONSORED | The companies have listened to what SA actually wants from a medical aid — and plan to deliver with the launch of a bold new scheme on ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

BBC regrets not cutting 'antisemitic' Bob Vylan Glastonbury live stream

Britain's BBC said on Monday it regretted not stopping the livestream of Bob Vylan's set at Glastonbury music festival after a member of the punk-rap ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lockdowns and fights: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs back in Brooklyn jail ahead of ... Lifestyle
  2. TIMELINE | Sean 'Diddy' Combs: from recording star to convicted felon Lifestyle
  3. ‘A.I.’ director Steven Spielberg opposed to using AI in front of the camera Lifestyle
  4. Fedhealth and Sanlam reboot medical aid for the real world Lifestyle
  5. Last-minute Durban July outfit? Here's Phupho Gumede's top styling tips Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing in ferry mishap | REUTERS
Peñico: la nueva joya arqueológica de Caral