Lifestyle

Neimil talks South African fashion on the padel court

We talk to Neimil co-founder Keneilwe Mothoa about their latest serve for a Stella Artois collaboration

12 June 2025 - 11:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
South Africa's padel stars in pieces from Neimil.
South Africa's padel stars in pieces from Neimil.
Image: Supplied

Neimil has long been a South African brand that has celebrated heritage and culture through fashion and homeware design. Founded by creative powerhouses Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, Neimil has become a platform for their shared passion for design and photography. For their latest drop in partnership with the Stella Artois Racquet Club, we speak to Mothoa about what was behind this new partnership and the inspiration for their sporty new designs.

1. What was your initial reaction to collaborating with Stella Artois on a fashion capsule?

I was excited that this partnership has grown to this extent and happy that I was given the freedom to express myself fully without any limitations.

2. Neimil has quite a minimal approach with a contemporary South African feel, how did you incorporate that aesthetic into the collection?

Tennis/padel for me is not only a sport but a lifestyle and that was my initial thought process when designing the capsule. The aesthetic of the sport is minimalist, there is an ease about the silhouettes and fabric selection and to marry the Neimil aesthetic was effortless because there are elements in our design language that work, like the pleating, colour palette, layers, textures and easy silhouettes.

Fashion and interior designer, Keneilwe Mothoa.
Fashion and interior designer, Keneilwe Mothoa.
Image: Masi Losi
Pieces from the collaboration.
Pieces from the collaboration.
Image: Supplied

3. What were some of your favourite items to see come to life?

I love everything (laughs) but if I had to pick, I’d say the hi-low red mini skirt and the pleated asymmetrical print skirt. This is the first time ever doing a print, but it just came out so beautifully and this is something we will explore.

4. Fabric options and sustainable sourcing are often a concern for many when collaboration pieces are dropped. Was this taken into consideration for this?

Yes, sustainable sourcing was a key consideration. At Neimil we focus on sourcing locally and working with ethical suppliers. We aim to minimise environmental impact by carefully selecting fabrics that last beyond the season while also celebrating African craftsmanship and responsible design choices.

5. What are three styling tips you can share with fashionistas planning on giving the perfect serve?

  1. Don’t overthink your style choices. Style is personal and you should explore that.
  2. Layering goes a long way and can add visual interest to your look.
  3. The 'mini’er' the skirt the better the serve!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

GET THE LOOK | Top Britney Spears fashion moments

Balenciaga has tapped the pop princess to release an exclusive merchandise drop. Here's how South Africans can embrace her iconic style
Lifestyle
3 days ago

IN PICS | Fashion, dance and horse rides at Nigeria's Ojude Oba festival

The annual Ojude Oba Festival in Nigeria’s southwest Ogun state on Sunday was a vibrant celebration featuring dances, drummers, horse rides and ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Bheki Ndamase talks about how to slay like a content creator

The content creator shares his top tips for newbies to the red carpet and what to wear to turn heads at the Durban July.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Harvey Weinstein convicted of sex crime amid contentious jury deliberations Lifestyle
  2. Rapper Kendrick Lamar lands the biggest wins at the 2025 BET Awards Lifestyle
  3. Three SA restaurants recognised among the world’s best Lifestyle
  4. Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson dies at age 82 Lifestyle
  5. 'It's a win for all young women coming up': Amapiano duo TxC on BET Award Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...