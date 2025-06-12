3. What were some of your favourite items to see come to life?
Neimil talks South African fashion on the padel court
We talk to Neimil co-founder Keneilwe Mothoa about their latest serve for a Stella Artois collaboration
Image: Supplied
Neimil has long been a South African brand that has celebrated heritage and culture through fashion and homeware design. Founded by creative powerhouses Keneilwe Mothoa and Lubabalo Mxalisa, Neimil has become a platform for their shared passion for design and photography. For their latest drop in partnership with the Stella Artois Racquet Club, we speak to Mothoa about what was behind this new partnership and the inspiration for their sporty new designs.
1. What was your initial reaction to collaborating with Stella Artois on a fashion capsule?
I was excited that this partnership has grown to this extent and happy that I was given the freedom to express myself fully without any limitations.
2. Neimil has quite a minimal approach with a contemporary South African feel, how did you incorporate that aesthetic into the collection?
Tennis/padel for me is not only a sport but a lifestyle and that was my initial thought process when designing the capsule. The aesthetic of the sport is minimalist, there is an ease about the silhouettes and fabric selection and to marry the Neimil aesthetic was effortless because there are elements in our design language that work, like the pleating, colour palette, layers, textures and easy silhouettes.
Image: Masi Losi
Image: Supplied
3. What were some of your favourite items to see come to life?
I love everything (laughs) but if I had to pick, I’d say the hi-low red mini skirt and the pleated asymmetrical print skirt. This is the first time ever doing a print, but it just came out so beautifully and this is something we will explore.
4. Fabric options and sustainable sourcing are often a concern for many when collaboration pieces are dropped. Was this taken into consideration for this?
Yes, sustainable sourcing was a key consideration. At Neimil we focus on sourcing locally and working with ethical suppliers. We aim to minimise environmental impact by carefully selecting fabrics that last beyond the season while also celebrating African craftsmanship and responsible design choices.
5. What are three styling tips you can share with fashionistas planning on giving the perfect serve?
